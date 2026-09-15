How TRAFFITECH-GH will detect traffic offences, issue fines and penalise defaulters

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service has published detailed guidelines on how its automated traffic law enforcement programme, TRAFFITECH-GH, will operate ahead of its full implementation on October 1, 2026.
The guidelines, issued by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) under the theme “Police Invisible Eyes Are Watching,” explain how traffic offences will be detected, how Electronic Notices of Violation (ENV) will be issued, and what motorists must do after receiving a notice.
The system will rely on cameras, sensors, and other digital devices to detect traffic violations, reducing reliance on the physical presence of police officers at every location.
How TRAFFITECH-GH will work
According to the Police, TRAFFITECH-GH will use fixed, mobile and in-vehicle cameras, sensors and laser speed-measurement devices to detect offences including speeding and running red lights.
Images and videos captured by the devices will automatically be transmitted to a back office for validation.
Once an offence is validated, an Electronic Notice of Violation will be sent by SMS to the registered owner of the vehicle.
Other offences covered by the system include:
- Driving with an expired roadworthiness certificate
- Wrongful overtaking
- Failure to use a seatbelt
- Driving with an expired licence
- Driving an uninsured vehicle
- Misuse of sirens
For camera-detected offences, the notice will be sent to the registered vehicle owner.
A driver will receive a notice directly where the offence is detected during a roadside stop by an MTTD officer using a handheld Personal Digital Assistant (PDA).
How to identify an official SMS
The Police have cautioned motorists to carefully verify any SMS they receive regarding a traffic violation.
The sender ID for an official TRAFFITECH-GH notice must read GPS-MTTD.
The message will contain a ticket number and details including:
- Location of the offence
- Date and time
- Vehicle registration number
- Description of the offence
- Amount to be paid
- Payment deadline
How to pay or contest a fine
Motorists who receive an ENV will have 14 days to either pay the prescribed fine or contest the notice online.
The Police said recipients can first review the evidence through ghana.gov.gh using the ticket number.
Payment can be made through mobile money services including MTN, Telecel and AirtelTigo, as well as debit and credit cards through the government portal.
Motorists can also dial *222#, select option 6, and follow the instructions.
The Police warned that motorists who fail to pay or contest within the 14-day period will incur an additional 1% penalty on the original fine for each day of default.
“You do not have to go to court unless you wish to contest the ENV,” the Police said.
How to contest an offence
A motorist who disputes an ENV must first begin the process online.
The motorist will then select a preferred MTTD regional police station and a date for the hearing.
MTTD will confirm the appointment by SMS.
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