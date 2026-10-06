Teacher unions maintain strike as FWSC, GES negotiations yield no deal

The nationwide strike by pre-tertiary teachers remains in force after renewed negotiations between the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the teacher unions ended without an agreement.

The parties are expected to reconvene on Wednesday, October 7 as government continues efforts to address the concerns that triggered the industrial action.

A key issue under discussion is the processing of outstanding data for teachers who have been promoted, which is necessary for the payment of their related promotion arrears.

Speaking to the media after Tuesday’s meeting, General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Thomas Musa, urged teachers to remain resolute as the unions await concrete timelines from government.

He said the unions were expecting clear commitments on when the outstanding processes would be completed and when affected teachers would receive their payments.

The latest meeting forms part of efforts to resolve the dispute and restore teaching and learning in pre-tertiary schools across the country.

The unions have been pressing government to address outstanding financial obligations owed to teachers, including promotion arrears and other concerns relating to their conditions of service.

The strike has disrupted academic activities in public pre-tertiary schools, with the unions insisting that concrete measures and timelines are required before they consider suspending the action.

Government has maintained that it is committed to resolving the concerns and has been engaging the unions through the FWSC and the GES.

The Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, had earlier appealed to the striking teachers to return to the classroom, saying the government was committed to finding an amicable resolution to their concerns.

He also announced that the 20 per cent deprived-area allowance would be paid after the validation of teachers eligible for the allowance is completed.

With Tuesday’s negotiations ending without an agreement, attention now turns to Wednesday’s meeting, where the unions are expected to seek clearer timelines from government on the outstanding processes and payments.

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