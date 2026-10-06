Government to prioritise creation of decent jobs – Finance Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, says the government’s New Economy agenda will prioritise the creation of decent jobs and the improvement of living standards for Ghanaian workers.
He made the statement during a meeting with the leadership and members of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), where he outlined the government’s economic priorities.
According to Dr Forson, the NDC government’s manifesto identified economic stabilisation as its initial priority, with a transition to broader economic transformation to follow.
“If you look at the NDC manifesto, you will notice that we said we will spend half of our time to stabilise the economy, and after we lock in the economy and stabilise it, we move towards the microeconomy,” he said.
He explained that the government had now reached the stage where it could focus more directly on the microeconomy, particularly job creation and support for businesses.
“That is where we are going now, and so you will see us moving towards the microeconomy, where jobs, decent jobs are created,” the Finance Minister added.
Dr Forson said the next phase of the government’s economic programme would place workers, businesses and employment at the centre of the country’s transformation agenda.
The General Secretary of the TUC, Joshua Ansah, welcomed the New Economy initiative and expressed hope that it would create more opportunities and improve wages for Ghanaian workers.
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