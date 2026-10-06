BoG declares FX compliance “non-negotiable” as it moves to tighten rules                                 

Source: James Eshun  
  6 October 2026 2:21pm
Dr. Johnson Asiama
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has issued a strong warning to banks over compliance with foreign exchange regulations, insisting that adherence to its FX requirements remains “non-negotiable.”

Governor Dr Johnson Asiama said the central bank is consolidating various operational notices and guidelines issued under the Foreign Exchange Act into a comprehensive compendium.

The move is expected to provide greater clarity on requirements governing foreign currency accounts, international transfers and trade payments.

Speaking at a meeting with heads of banks, Dr Asiama said banks must maintain proper documentation and appropriate internal controls when conducting foreign exchange transactions.

He further stressed that funds obtained or held for specific purposes must be used strictly for those stated purposes.

“Let me emphasise that compliance with the bank's FX requirements remains non-negotiable.”

Dr Asiama repeated the warning, stressing that banks must ensure full compliance with the central bank’s foreign exchange requirements.

The Bank of Ghana says the consolidated guidelines are intended to provide greater clarity for banks and strengthen compliance across the foreign exchange market.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group