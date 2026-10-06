Photos: AMA steps up enforcement to clear traders from BRT shelters

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has stepped up efforts to remove traders and other commercial operators who have occupied Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) shelters in parts of the capital.

The exercise is aimed at restoring the shelters to their intended purpose and improving movement for pedestrians, commuters and motorists.

The latest operation was carried out on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at the Aayalolo BRT bus shelter near the former Telecel office at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

The exercise was led by the Mayor of Accra, Hon. Michael Kpakpo Allotey, who was accompanied by the Coordinating and Finance Directors and members of the Assembly's enforcement team.

Traders had occupied sections of the shelter and were using the space to sell mobile phones, accessories and other items, limiting access for commuters who were expected to use the facility.

Despite the rainfall, the enforcement team proceeded with the exercise and removed tables and other items that had been placed within the shelter.

Speaking to the traders during the operation, Mayor Allotey explained that the exercise was not intended to target individuals or take away their means of livelihood.

He said the action was necessary to restore order, protect commuters and ensure that public infrastructure was used for the purpose for which it was constructed.

The Mayor also pointed to the immediate improvement in movement after the shelter was cleared, saying it demonstrated the effect that unauthorised trading had on access to the facility and the flow of traffic in the area.

According to him, commuters who should have been using the designated bus stop were being forced onto the road because traders had taken over parts of the shelter.

He said this created additional risks for pedestrians and motorists, particularly at a busy location such as the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

The AMA says the enforcement exercise forms part of broader efforts to reclaim public spaces and ensure that facilities provided for public use remain accessible.

The Assembly is expected to continue the exercise at other BRT shelters across the metropolis as it works to prevent commercial activities from interfering with commuter access and the smooth movement of traffic.

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