Cliff Cheqona to take TP Masterclass to Lagos and Abuja in 2027

Identity and behavioural speaker, author and entrepreneur Cliff Cheqona plans to take his TP Masterclass to Nigeria in 2027, with events scheduled for Lagos and Abuja.

The personal development platform, which has produced more than 81 episodes and held in-person events in Ghana and Dubai, is expanding its focus beyond trading education to personal transformation, leadership, emotional intelligence and purpose.

Cheqona, author of You Are Not a Trader Yet, has been trading since 2012 and mentoring traders worldwide for more than six years. He said his work had increasingly focused on the individual behind financial decisions, rather than trading strategies alone.

According to the platform, his experience with traders revealed that a sound strategy did not always prevent poor decision-making. Fear, discipline, emotional intelligence, self-perception and money psychology could all influence how traders responded to pressure and uncertainty.

These observations prompted a broader approach that places personal development at the centre of the masterclass.

“Once you start transforming the person, trading becomes too small a container,” Cheqona said.

Cheqona describes TP Masterclass as part of a wider personal and spiritual mission to develop people and leaders.

“God has given me a mandate: to transform minds and raise Kingdom-aligned leaders,” he said.

The sessions now cover identity, belief systems, emotional intelligence, healing, faith, purpose, relationships, money, discipline and leadership.

His philosophy centres on addressing internal limitations to achieve sustainable change in people’s personal and professional lives.

Following its in-person events in Ghana and Dubai, the platform has identified Nigeria as its next major destination.

It says the planned expansion in 2027 forms part of a broader African vision to encourage conversations about identity, psychology, emotional intelligence, personal responsibility and purpose.

Although Cheqona’s Ghanaian identity remains an important part of the initiative, he sees its mission as extending beyond Ghana.

The platform aims to encourage Africans to develop financially and professionally while strengthening their self-awareness, discipline, character and leadership.

TP Masterclass describes itself as “Africa's #1 Transformation Masterclass” and aims to bring together educators, entrepreneurs, psychologists, pastors, traders, creators and other thought leaders.

Its stated focus now extends beyond trading, with Cheqona identifying the ultimate goal as influencing how people think, behave and lead.

“Transform the mind. Transform the person. Raise the leader. Transform the generation,” he said.

The planned events in Lagos and Abuja will mark the next stage of the platform’s efforts to bring its conversations on personal transformation to a wider African audience.

TP Masterclass airs live every Saturday at 6 pm UK time on the Cliff Cheqona YouTube channel.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.