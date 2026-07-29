Nigeria: Gunmen kill army colonel in Abuja, shoot wife in failed abduction attempt

Gunmen have killed a serving Nigerian military officer of the Nigerian Army Intelligence Corp, Colonel Abdussalam Ude at his residence in the Kurudu area of Abuja.

This came as the Plateau State Police Command has arrested three suspects over the alleged mob killing of a 25-year-old Jos-based model, Ibrahim Mbaya, popularly known as “Ibee,” who was allegedly beaten to death after being accused of stealing a mobile phone.

Sources in Abuja, who confirmed the officer’s death, said the unidentified gunmen opened fire on him following his refusal to allow them abduct him or members of his family, resulting in a physical skirmish and the shooting of the officer and his wife.

Col Ude, who hails from Enugu State, unexpectedly ran into an ambush by the gunmen on Monday evening after returning from work, raising suspicion that there may be more to the attack.

Sources said the officer, who was due for promotion next year, was diligent, disciplined, and professional, and very accessible to both junior officers and colleagues.

Following his resistance to any member of his family being abducted, his driver and security guard were also said to have sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to hospital, together with the officer’s wife.

Sources also disclosed that investigation into the incident has commenced with the military authorities working to unravel those behind the attack.

Before his death, Colonel Ude served in several strategic military intelligence and counter-terrorism appointments within the Armed Forces.

Mob kills Unijos graduate over alleged phone theft

The incident, which occurred on Sunday at an off-campus apartment behind the City of David area along Ring Road, Jos, has sparked outrage across Plateau State, with family members, friends, students and members of the entertainment industry demanding justice for the deceased.

Vanguard gathered that Mbaya, a graduate of the University of Jos, who was still processing an outstanding academic issue, had attended a social event on campus before deciding to spend the night at a friend’s residence in Ring Road because it was too late to return to his home in Rayfield.

Sources said the following morning, his friend allegedly informed him that an iPhone had gone missing and insisted that since they were the only occupants of the room, he was the prime suspect.

According to eyewitnesses, Mbaya initially left the apartment but later returned after receiving a telephone call from the friend, who informed him of the missing phone.

On his return, the young model was allegedly confronted by his friend and several other young men in the compound, who accused him of stealing the phone.

Witnesses alleged that the group descended on him, subjecting him to severe torture and beating in an attempt to force a confession.

The assault reportedly lasted several hours, during which the victim was allegedly beaten with sticks and other objects until he became unconscious.

It was further gathered that a nurse was later invited to examine him but reportedly confirmed that he had died.

Sources also alleged that there was an attempt to move him to the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH, before security operatives were alerted.

The death of Mbaya has sent shockwaves through Plateau’s fashion and entertainment community, where he was regarded as one of the state’s fast-rising models.

Friends and associates described him as peaceful, hardworking and talented, saying his death has robbed the state of a promising young talent.

Confirming the incident, the Plateau State Police Command said three suspects had been arrested in connection with the alleged culpable homicide.

Police Public Relations Officer, Alfred Alabo, said the command received a report from a Good Samaritan about 11:20p.m., on July 26, that some youths had brought an unconscious man to the Jos University Teaching Hospital under suspicious circumstances.

He said police operatives immediately mobilised to the hospital, where the victim was identified as Ibrahim Mbaya, 25, of Rayfield, Jos, but was confirmed dead on arrival by the doctor on duty.

According to the police spokesman, the deceased’s remains have been deposited in the hospital mortuary for autopsy, while investigations commenced immediately.

Alabo said detectives arrested Rinji Fwanji, Emmanuel Newyear and Nensemka Fwanji in connection with the incident.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.