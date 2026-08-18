Discover the best apps to pay bills online in Nigeria and compare them based on their unique benefits and user ratings.

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There are three things you must consider before choosing an app to sort all your bills in Nigeria.

The first is the app's bill coverage. In simple terms, this means checking if the app allows you to pay different bills ranging from mobile data to TV subscriptions, electricity, airtime, and even subscriptions on international platforms like Spotify and Claude.

The second factor is the app speed. Can you buy airtime, data, or electricity within two minutes, or do you have to wait for three to five hours before you receive a confirmation message?

Lastly, does the app offer cashbacks and bonuses? This might sound ridiculous until you realize you can actually earn up to 2% to 5% cashback every time you pay bills on certain apps.

In this guide, you'll compare the top 10 online bill payment apps in Nigeria based on these three factors, so you can choose the one that best fits your needs.

Best 10 Apps to Pay Bills Online in Nigeria

The best 10 apps to pay utility bills online in Nigeria are Cardtonic, Pairgate, Obiex, BerraPay, VTPass, Breet, Plug NG, JaraPoint, ABS Vendor, and Payora. The table below compares them based on bill coverage, user ratings, and their notable features.

S/N Apps Bill Coverage Notable Features User Ratings (Play Store) 1 Cardtonic Mobile data, airtime, electricity bills, TV subscriptions, bet funding, and international subscriptions Offers both local and international bill payments, regular discounts ranging from 2% to 10%, and instant service delivery. 4.5 2 Pairgate Airtime, data, exam pins, TV subscriptions, and electricity bills Offers automated refunding when a transaction fails, cheap data plans, and 100% transparency - 3 Obiex Electricity bills, airtime, data, and TV subscriptions Offers crypto payments, instant service delivery, and up to $10 per referral 4.4 4 BerraPay Airtime to cash, exam pins, recharge card pins, TV subscriptions, mobile data, and airtime 24/7 customer support, instant delivery, and guarantees 99.9% uptime - 5 VTPass Airtime, mobile data, TV subscriptions, and electricity bills Offers flexible payment methods, cheap data plans, and 24/7 customer support 4.4 6 Breet Electricity bills, airtime, data, bet funding, and TV subscriptions Offers crypto payments, regular discounts, and 24/7 availability 4.5 7 Plug Ng Exam Pins, cable subscriptions, electricity bills, airtime, and data top-ups No hidden fees, offers batch bill payments and top-level security 4.0 8 JaraPoint Airtime, data, TV subscriptions, and electricity bills Offers flexible payment methods, instant delivery, and 24/7 support - 9 ABS Vendor Airtime to cash, exam pins, electricity, data, and airtime Offers cheap data plans, reward points, and automatic refunds on failed transactions. - 10 Payora Water and electricity bills, TV subscriptions, data, and airtime Automated bill payment, instant service delivery, and 24/7 availability -

1. Cardtonic:

Cardtonic is one of the most reliable apps to pay bills online in Nigeria. With this app on your device, you can conveniently pay all types of bills, from electricity to airtime, mobile data, and TV subscriptions, and even pay your monthly subscriptions on international platforms like Claude, Netflix, and Spotify.

What makes this app the go-to option for most Nigerians is that you can also use it to pay international bills online like airtime and data when you travel out of the country using local payment methods, i.e., Naira or Cedis.

Beyond the flexibility, Cardtonic also regularly offers discounts of up to 2% to 10% when you pay certain bills like electricity, airtime, and TV subscriptions, making it a rewarding way to earn every time you pay bills.

2. Pairgate:

Pairgate is another reliable bill payment app you can trust with your money in Nigeria. What makes this app stand out is its 100% transparency: you won't pay any hidden fees when you sort your bills, and in rare cases where a transaction fails, you’ll receive an instant full reversal.

Pairgate also offers cheap data plans across all mobile networks with up to 5% cashback every time you buy airtime and pay electricity bills on the app.

3. Obiex:

If you are a crypto enthusiast, Obiex is one of the few reliable apps that allows you to pay all your bills directly with your crypto wallet. Data, airtime, electricity bills, and even TV subscriptions—you can sort all of these bills without the hassle of first converting your cryptocurrencies to fiat.

Obiex also offers additional benefits when you refer your crypto-enthusiast friend to pay bills on the app. Imagine earning up to $10 just because you introduce your friend to a seamless way to spend their cryptocurrencies.

4. BerraPay:

If you are searching for an all-in-one payment app, BerraPay is another reliable app you can trust. With a BerraPay account, you can buy airtime, data, electricity, exam pins, TV subscriptions, and even convert excess airtime to cash.

The airtime-to-cash feature often comes in handy when you accidentally buy more airtime than you need or when you need urgent cash.

BerraPay boasts 99.9% uptime, which means you can always use the app to sort your bills at any time of the day, and if you ever encounter any issues, you can reach out to their support team for assistance.

5. VTPass:

VTPass is popularly known for data reselling in Nigeria. However, you can also use the app to sort all your individual bills, ranging from airtime to data, electricity, and TV subscriptions.

What makes this app more reliable is that it has earned the trust of over 10,000 Nigerians nationwide, so you can use it without worrying about losing your hard-earned money.

VTPass also offers flexible payment methods, making it easy to pay your bills. You can pay via bank transfer, USD, or card, depending on whichever payment method works for you.

6. Breet:

Breet is another reliable crypto-native bill payment app in Nigeria. With this app, you can pay your electricity bills, buy airtime or data bundles, renew TV subscriptions, and fund your bet account directly with your crypto wallet.

Beyond making cryptocurrency spendable, paying bills on the Breet app also comes with peace of mind. First, the app uses top-level security to protect your money and financial data. Additionally, if you ever encounter any issues during payment, you can reach out to their responsive support team any day, any time.

7. Plug NG:

The list of top bill payment apps in Nigeria is incomplete without Plug NG. This app offers Nigerians a seamless way to sort all kinds of bills, including TV subscriptions, water and electricity bills, data top-up and airtime, and exam pins. What makes the payment process even smoother is its batch payment feature. For example, instead of sorting all your bills (DSTV subscription, electricity token, data top-up) one after the other, you can batch pay them at once on Plug NG.

Plug NG also offers you a transparent way to monitor and track all your monthly bill spending on the app, giving you clear visibility into how you spend.

8. JaraPoint:

JaraPoint is another reliable bill payment app trusted by over twenty thousand Nigerians nationwide. This app allows you to sort all your bills from the comfort of your home in three simple steps: create an account, fund it and pay your bills within five to ten minutes.

JaraPoint also offers flexible payment methods to pay bills on the app. You can pay via bank transfer or card, depending on your choice.

9. ABS Vendor:

If you’re searching for a reliable app to buy cheap data bundles, convert airtime into cash, or buy exam pins, ABS Vendor ticks all these boxes. This app offers various cheap SME, gifting, and corporate data bundles as well as reward points every time you pay bills. What makes it even more rewarding is that you can convert these reward points to airtime, data, or cash, and the more you transact on the app, the more rewards you earn.

Paying bills on the ABS Vendor app also comes with peace of mind, as it guarantees an automatic refund on every failed transaction and 24/7 support if you ever encounter any issues.

10: Payora:

Payora also tops the list of the best bill payment apps in Nigeria based on its instant service delivery. Whether you want to top up your data balance, buy electricity tokens before your light goes off, or renew your GOtv subscription, Payora delivers it within three to five minutes so you always stay connected.

You can pay bills directly on the Payora website or download the official app on the Play Store or App Store, depending on what works best for you. You also earn reward points on every transaction you make in the app, which you can convert into data or airtime.

Frequently Asked Questions About Online Bill Payments in Nigeria

1. What is the Best App to Pay Bills in Nigeria?

The best app to pay bills in Nigeria is Cardtonic. This app allows you to conveniently pay all your bills, including airtime, data, electricity bills, and TV subscriptions, in one place and also offers cashbacks, discounts, and reward points.

2. How Can I Pay My Electricity Bill Using My Phone?

Choose a reliable bill payment app like Cardtonic, fund your wallet with enough money to cover your electricity bills, select your electricity provider (e.g., IKEDC, IBEDC), and enter your meter number or account details. Then follow the onscreen prompts to complete the process usually within five to ten minutes.

3. What is the Best App to Pay International Bills Online in Nigeria?

The best app to pay international bills online in Nigeria is Cardtonic. Whether you want to buy airtime or data for your friend who lives abroad or pay for monthly subscriptions on international platforms like YouTube or Grammarly, the Cardtonic app allows you to sort each bill with ease.

4. Where Can I Get Cheap Data Plans Online in Nigeria?

You can get cheap data plans on reliable platforms like Cardtonic. This app offers various cheap data bundles across all major mobile networks in Nigeria and instantly tops up your balance once your payment is completed; there are no unnecessary delays.

5. What is the Safest Way to Pay Your Bills Online in Nigeria?

The safest way to pay bills online in Nigeria is to use trusted and reliable apps like Cardtonic. This app is trusted by thousands of Nigerians, offers instant service delivery, and has a reliable support team you can reach 24/7 whenever you encounter any issues.

6. What is the Best App to Pay Bills When You Travel Out of Nigeria?

The best app to pay bills when you travel out of Nigeria is Cardtonic. Whether you travel to the USA, China, or Germany, you can always use the app to buy airtime and data, pay for international subscriptions, and even buy eSIMs.

Conclusion

You no longer have to spend several hours searching for the best bill payment app in Nigeria that allows you to sort all your bills in one place.

This guide has made the selection process much easier for you, highlighting the top ten apps to pay bills online in Nigeria based on their service coverage and unique perks they offer customers.

Cardtonic, Pairgate, Obiex, BerraPay, Breet, and others top the list as they offer a reliable and convenient way to pay bills. However, if you are after instant service delivery, earning cashback when you pay bills and a human support team you can actually reach out to when issues arise, Cardtonic is your best bet.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.