Regional

Two reportedly die after being trapped in mining pit at Juaboso

Source: Adomonline  
  27 September 2026 3:16pm
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Two people have died following an incident at a mining site in Juaboso in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region.

According to 3News, two men reportedly entered the mining pit around noon on Saturday, September 26, 2026, to mine but later became weak underground.

Preliminary reports indicate the pair may have struggled with excessive heat and inadequate ventilation inside the pit.

When they failed to return by the morning of Sunday, September 27, a friend reportedly went into the pit to find out what had happened.

The friend is said to have discovered the two men in a weakened condition and raised the alarm, prompting residents and other community members to organise a rescue effort.

The victims were subsequently removed from the pit and rushed to the Juaboso Government Hospital, where medical personnel pronounced them dead.

One of the deceased has been identified as Richard Oduro, popularly known as “Churches”, a resident of Juaboso Township.

The identity of the second victim, who is believed to be from outside the community, has not yet been established.

Authorities have yet to officially determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and the exact cause of the two deaths.

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