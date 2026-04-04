Mother arrested for allegedly severing daughter’s toe in Juaboso

A 9-year-old girl is receiving treatment at a hospital in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region after her mother allegedly severed her toe as punishment for returning home late.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Vivian Anto of Sefwi Proso, is currently in police custody assisting with investigations into the incident.

According to a police situational report, the case was reported on April 3, 2026, at about 4:20 p.m. by Stephen Anto, also from Sefwi Proso. He alleged that earlier that day, around 9:30 a.m., the suspect used a pair of scissors to cut off the right index toe of her daughter, Diana Boakye.

The victim was immediately rushed to the Kofikrom SDA Hospital, where she is currently on admission and responding to treatment.

Police proceeded to the hospital upon receiving the report. The officers observed the young girl with a fresh bandage on her right foot. Preliminary examination confirmed that her right index toe had been severed with a sharp object.

During questioning, the victim reportedly identified her mother as the person responsible for the act.

The severed toe was retrieved, photographed, and preserved as evidence to aid investigations. Police also issued a medical report form to support further medical documentation of the injury.

The suspect has since been detained and is expected to be arraigned before the court after the Easter break when sittings resume.

Police say investigations are ongoing, and further updates will be communicated as the case progresses.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.