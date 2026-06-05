Accra floods: “I jumped through the window” — 14-year-old girl loses all in deluge

What began as an ordinary rainy afternoon quickly turned into a terrifying fight for survival for 14-year-old Maame after floodwaters swept through her family’s home in Old Ashongman, Ablorh Adjei, during Wednesday’s heavy rains, destroying nearly everything in their path within minutes.

The schoolgirl had returned home later than usual after classes were disrupted by persistent rainfall. Unaware of the danger rapidly unfolding outside, she settled into her usual routine and prepared to have a meal.

However, the situation changed dramatically when floodwaters suddenly burst into the family home, transforming a place of safety into a scene of panic and chaos.

As the water level continued to rise, Maame sought refuge by climbing onto her bed. At first, it appeared to offer a temporary escape from the encroaching floodwaters. But the severity of the situation soon became clear when the bed began to shift and float beneath her.

Realising that remaining inside could cost her life, the teenager made a desperate decision. With the water continuing to rise around her, she forced her way through a window and escaped to safety.

Although she survived the ordeal unharmed, the destruction left behind has had a profound impact on her life and education.

Most of her personal belongings were destroyed in the flood. Her school uniform, textbooks, exercise books and other study materials were left soaked, muddy, and unusable. Items carefully preserved to support her education were ruined within minutes.

Inside the family home, the aftermath remains a stark reminder of the devastation caused by the flooding. Mud-stained walls, damaged furniture, and waterlogged possessions bear witness to the force of the floodwaters. Her study space has been disrupted, and only a handful of belongings stored inside a wardrobe were spared.

For the family, the losses extend far beyond educational materials. Clothing, kitchen utensils, household items and other everyday necessities were also destroyed, leaving them with the daunting task of rebuilding their lives from scratch.

Maame’s mother, Madam Bridget, described the immediate challenges the family faced in the aftermath of the disaster.

She said the house became uninhabitable following the flooding, forcing the family to seek shelter elsewhere. They have since secured temporary accommodation at a guest house, where they are expected to remain until at least Saturday while cleaning and recovery efforts continue.

Beyond the physical destruction, the emotional toll of the experience remains significant. For Maame, the memory of being trapped as floodwaters rose around her is one she is unlikely to forget.

The family’s experience mirrors the plight of many households across Accra affected by Wednesday’s heavy rainfall.

Across several communities, families are grappling with damaged homes, destroyed possessions and disrupted livelihoods. For many schoolchildren, the floods have also interrupted their education as parents struggle to replace uniforms, textbooks and other essential learning materials needed for their return to the classroom.

For Maame, the days since the flood have been marked by uncertainty and loss from her books and school routine to the home that once provided comfort and security.

Like many others affected by the floods, she now faces the difficult task of rebuilding her life one step at a time.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.