Some MMDAs take upfront payment for building permit instead of processing fees – Physical Planners claims

The President of the Local Government Services Association of Physical Planners, Gifty Nyarko, has accused some Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) of failing to comply with the country's building permit regulations, warning that the practice is contributing to illegal developments.

Speaking on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM on Tuesday, July 7, Ms Nyarko said some assemblies were demanding full payment for building permits upfront, contrary to the legal process.

She explained that under the law, developers are only required to pay processing fees when submitting an application, with the balance payable only after the permit has been approved.

"With the permit, we are not even supposed to take the upfront payment. But if you go to most assemblies, they take full payment, whether the application will be accepted or not. All we are interested in is the money," she claimed.

"We are saying that we should comply with the Act. The Act says that the applicant pays only the processing fee. When it is approved, the applicant pays the permit fee. But we have some MMDAs taking full payment," she complained.

She also disclosed that, whenever developers illegally develop land, some assemblies prefer to take penalty fees instead of demolishing such structures.

"And where even people have built in wetlands, they go and take a penalty, and they will not even make sure that they go to demolish them. The Act says that when those structures are erected without notice, demolish."

According to her, the failure by some assemblies to adhere to the prescribed procedures has contributed to the proliferation of unauthorised developments, particularly on Ramsar sites in Accra and other major cities.

Ms Nyarko called on all stakeholders involved in the planning and permitting process to comply with the law, stressing that strict adherence to the regulations is essential to tackling illegal construction and reducing the risk of flooding.

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