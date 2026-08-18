Empowerher in Upper West region

From Caregiving to Economic Empowerment: Khad-San Africa Equips Mothers of Children with Special Needs to Build Sustainable Livelihoods in WA and JIRAPA municipalities in the UPPER WEST REGION.

For many mothers caring for children with special needs, the question of how to provide for their families while remaining available to meet the complex needs of their children is a daily reality.

In communities where employment opportunities are limited and caregiving responsibilities can make conventional work difficult or impossible, economic vulnerability can become an additional burden on families already navigating the challenges associated with disability.

It is against this backdrop that Khad-San Africa, a Ghanaian non-governmental organisation committed to improving the lives of persons with disabilities and families of children with special needs, implemented the EmpowerHer Project in the Upper West Region, an initiative designed to transform caregiving responsibilities into opportunities for economic independence.

The initiative brought together more than 100 mothers of children with special needs and adults living with disabilities from communities across the WA and Jirapa municipalities, providing them with practical skills in soap production, entrepreneurship, financial literacy and small-business management.

More than a skills-training programme, EmpowerHer represents a deliberate attempt to address one of the less visible consequences of disability: the economic pressure placed on families, particularly mothers who often become primary caregivers.

FROM CAREGIVERS TO ENTREPRENEURS

For many families of children with disabilities, caregiving is a full-time responsibility.

Appointments, therapy sessions, school commitments, behavioural and communication needs, medical expenses and the constant supervision that some children require can make it extremely difficult for parents especially mothers to participate in regular employment. Yet, despite these challenges, mothers continue to find ways to provide for their families.

Khad-San Africa recognised that supporting children with special needs must therefore extend beyond therapy, education and rehabilitation.

Families must also be economically strengthened.

The EmpowerHer Project was developed from this understanding: that when mothers are equipped with practical, marketable skills and supported to establish sustainable livelihoods, they are better positioned to meet the long-term needs of their children.

The project therefore focused on a practical skill that can be undertaken from home, requires relatively manageable startup capital and has potential for local and community-level markets: soap production.

EmpowerHer: MORE THAN MAKING SOAP

During the training, participants were introduced to practical soap-making techniques while also receiving knowledge intended to help them turn their skills into viable income-generating activities.

The training covered areas including soap production, product handling, packaging, marketing, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, business management and business planning.

This combination was intentional.

Khad-San Africa believes that teaching someone how to produce a product without teaching them how to manage and market a business may not be enough to create lasting economic change.

EmpowerHer therefore sought to move participants beyond simply acquiring a technical skill.

The ultimate objective was to help participants understand how a skill can become a business, a source of income and eventually a sustainable livelihood.

REACHING COMMUNITIES BEYOND THE MUNICIPAL CAPITALS

Although the programme was implemented across WA and Jirapa Municipalities, its reach extended beyond the municipal capitals to participants from several communities within the two municipalities.

This community-based approach was important because economic empowerment initiatives often fail to reach families living outside major urban centres. By engaging women and persons with disabilities from different communities, EmpowerHer created an opportunity for skills and knowledge to move beyond the training venue and into households and local communities.

The project also demonstrated that disability inclusion must not be limited to awareness campaigns. Inclusion must create opportunities.

STARTER KITS: TURNING TRAINING INTO ACTION

One of the most significant components of the EmpowerHer initiative was the provision of starter-pack kits to every participant. Rather than leaving participants with knowledge alone, Khad-San Africa provided each beneficiary with the basic materials needed to begin putting the skills acquired during the training into practice.

The starter kits are intended to help participants take the important step from training to enterprise.

For a mother who has never operated a small business, the difference between receiving training and actually having the tools to begin can be significant. The starter kits therefore represent more than materials. They represent a vote of confidence. They tell each participant: “You have learnt. Now you can begin.”

WHY EMPOWERING MOTHERS MATTERS

The economic empowerment of mothers of children with special needs has implications far beyond individual households.

When a mother has an independent source of income, she may be better positioned to contribute towards school fees, therapy, healthcare, transportation, food, assistive devices and other essential needs.

Economic independence can also reduce dependence on irregular financial support and strengthen the mother’s ability to make decisions concerning her family. For Khad-San Africa, this is at the heart of EmpowerHer.

The organisation’s vision is not simply to train women to make soap. It is to help create a generation of mothers who are economically confident, skilled, productive and better prepared to secure the future of their children.

FROM A THREE-DAY TRAINING TO A LONGER JOURNEY

The completion of the training does not mark the end of EmpowerHer. It marks the beginning of the next phase.

Khad-San Africa recognises that sustainable economic empowerment requires more than a single intervention. Participants need continued encouragement, mentorship, business guidance, market linkages and opportunities to strengthen their enterprises.

The organisation therefore envisions continued engagement with beneficiaries as they begin producing, marketing and selling their products.

Through follow-up, mentorship and partnerships, Khad-San Africa hopes to support participants to overcome some of the common challenges faced by emerging micro-businesses, including access to markets, financial management, products development, branding and business expansion.

The long-term aspiration is to see participants move from skills acquisition to income generation, from income generation to business growth, and from business growth to sustainable economic independence.

A CALL FOR PARTNERSHIP

The success of EmpowerHer also highlights a larger question:

What could happen if more organisations invested in the economic potential of families affected by disability?

Across Ghana, countless parents particularly mothers are caring for children with special needs while facing financial, social and employment challenges. Many possess the determination to work but lack flexible opportunities that allow them to balance caregiving with income generation.

This is where development partners, corporate organisations, foundations, philanthropists and government agencies can play a transformative role. Khad-San Africa is calling for strategic partnerships to expand EmpowerHer and similar initiatives to more communities across Ghana.

Future support could enable the organisation to:

Train more mothers and persons with disabilities in marketable vocational skills.

Provide additional startup kits and equipment.

Establish community-based women-led micro-enterprises.

Provide sustained business mentorship and coaching.

Facilitate access to markets and buyers.

Support cooperative models among beneficiaries.

Strengthen financial literacy and savings practices.

Develop disability-inclusive livelihood programmes.

Expand economic empowerment initiatives into underserved and hard-to-reach communities.

Connect beneficiaries to broader social protection and entrepreneurship opportunities.

The organisation believes that donor support should not only provide immediate relief; it should create pathways to independence.

ADVANCING THE SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS

EmpowerHer directly contributes to several of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

SDG 1 – No Poverty:

By creating opportunities for income generation among economically vulnerable families, the project contributes to poverty reduction and household resilience.

SDG 4 – Quality Education:

The initiative promotes lifelong learning and practical skills development, particularly for adults who may have limited access to formal vocational opportunities.

SDG 5 – Gender Equality:

EmpowerHer places women particularly mothers who may face barriers to employment at the center of economic empowerment and entrepreneurship.

SDG 8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth:

By providing vocational, entrepreneurial and business-management skills, the project promotes productive employment, entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihoods.

SDG 10 – Reduced Inequalities:

The project intentionally includes mothers of children with special needs and adults living with disabilities, helping address economic exclusion and create more equitable opportunities.

SDG 17 – Partnerships for the Goals:

The expansion and sustainability of initiatives such as EmpowerHer depend on collaboration between NGOs, government institutions, businesses, development partners, philanthropists and local communities.

A MODEL FOR INCLUSIVE DEVELOPMENT

EmpowerHer demonstrates an important principle in development work:

A child-centred intervention cannot ignore the economic wellbeing of the family. When a mother is financially empowered, the benefits can extend to the entire household. When a person living with disability is given the tools and opportunity to earn an income, society moves closer to genuine inclusion. And when communities are equipped with practical solutions rather than temporary assistance, development becomes more sustainable.

Khad-San Africa hopes that EmpowerHer will become more than a successful intervention in WA and Jirapa. The organization envisions it as a replicable model for disability-inclusive economic empowerment that can reach mothers and persons with disabilities across Northern Ghana and eventually other underserved parts of the country.

THE ROAD AHEAD

The women who participated in EmpowerHer did not simply leave the training grounds with new knowledge. They left with skills, materials, confidence and a new possibility. The possibility that caregiving and economic empowerment do not have to be mutually exclusive. The possibility that a mother can care for her child while building a business. The possibility that disability within a family does not have to mean economic dependency. And the possibility that, with the right support, vulnerable households can become economically resilient.

For Khad-San Africa, the journey has only begun. The organisation is inviting corporate Ghana, development partners, international donors, foundations, philanthropists and socially responsible businesses to join the next phase of EmpowerHer. Because when we invest in a mother, we are not supporting one person alone we are strengthening an entire family and investing in the future of a child.

And when we empower families affected by disability, we are not simply changing individual lives; we are building a more inclusive Ghana.

EmpowerHer is not just about making soap. It is about making opportunities. It is about making independence possible. It is about empowering mothers to build a future where their children can thrive.

ABOUT KHAD-SAN AFRICA

Khad-San Africa is a Ghanaian non-governmental organisation committed to advancing communication, inclusion, early intervention, disability awareness and family empowerment, particularly among underserved communities.

Through community outreach, training, advocacy, skills development and partnerships, the organisation works towards a society where children and adults with disabilities can access opportunities, participate meaningfully in their communities and reach their full potential.

The EmpowerHer Project reflects Khad-San Africa’s broader commitment to ensuring that support for persons with disabilities extends beyond the individual to the families and communities that care for them.

For partnership, sponsorship or collaboration opportunities, Khad-San Africa welcomes organisations and individuals who share this vision of inclusive and sustainable development.

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