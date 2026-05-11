GFD affirms support for mothers of children with disabilities

Emmanuel Hagan, Human Resource Manager of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD), has reiterated the Federation’s commitment to supporting mothers of children with disabilities.

He said the Inclusive Family Alliance, an associate organisation of the GFD, consistently advocates for the inclusion of parents in policy discussions and ensures their concerns are raised at committee meetings.

Mr Hagan made the remarks when representatives of the Inclusive Family Alliance honoured their founder and Executive Director, Mrs Hannah Awadzi, during the Mother’s Day celebration, in recognition of her advocacy role and inspiration to parents of children with special needs.

He gave an assurance that the GFD would not relent in pushing for parents’ inclusion in the policy space.

Mrs Patience Asane, mother of a 23‑year‑old lady with cerebral palsy and a pioneer member of the Alliance, presented a plaque, cash and other gifts to Mrs Awadzi on behalf of members.

She said contributions were made collectively, while some members offered personal gifts.

Mrs Asane urged parents of children with disabilities to embrace their children and unite in advocating for policies that would improve their lives and ease the journey for future parents.

Mrs Awadzi expressed profound gratitude for the gesture, saying: “I don’t have the right words to say thank you, my heart can express it better, but I don’t have the words.”

She called on the special needs community to work in unity to push for policies and programmes that enhance their lives.

Professor Mabel Oti‑Boadi, Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology at the University of Ghana and a philanthropist passionate about supporting families of children with disabilities, donated sanitary items to the parents.

She appealed to the government, non-government organisations and philanthropists to pay greater attention to the special needs community.

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