Bloggers must focus on real issues, not sensationalism – Nasboi

Nigerian entertainer Nasboi has criticised bloggers for amplifying trivial stories while paying less attention to pressing societal issues.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the musician, comedian, actor and content creator explained to Doreen Avio why he recently released a video calling out blog platforms, a move that has sparked debate online.

Nasboi questioned why serious national concerns often receive less attention than celebrity gossip and sensational headlines.

“It goes both ways because the people who are doing these things are Nigerians, right? So the reason why I was calling the blog out early this morning was because how come you guys prioritise news that are so stupid, right? People are being kidnapped.

You don’t amplify this news. Some of them post about it, but you don’t amplify it enough. But you’re the first person who is ready to amplify a divorce.

You know, when it comes to divorce cases, you talk about it 10 times. If somebody comments on that there, you bring it out. You make it a subject, but you don’t talk about real life issues.”

The entertainer also raised concerns about the motivations behind such editorial choices, urging bloggers to be more intentional with the content they promote.

“You know, so I am questioning. Are you people being paid? Because if you’re not being paid, then use your blog wisely.

Yes, I know it’s for entertainment, but come on now. How many times do you go to maybe blogs like Shade Room? Those international blogs.

How many times do you see them talking about people’s personal life? You know, so I feel like the bloggers owe us a lot of accountability with that.”

Beyond bloggers, Nasboi stressed that audiences also have a role to play by choosing the kind of content they engage with online.

“Then we as a people, right?

We need to disengage from stupid informations. Informations that will not do anything for us. We need to disengage from it.”

His comments have since sparked conversations on social media, with many agreeing that both content creators and consumers must take responsibility for shaping more meaningful public discourse.

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