UniMAC Vice Chancellor warns Ghana needs AI investment to secure future of media industry

Audio By Carbonatix
The Vice Chancellor of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMaC), Professor Eric Opoku Mensah, has warned that Ghana risks losing its competitive edge in the rapidly changing media landscape if urgent investments are not made to prepare communication professionals for the age of artificial intelligence.
According to him, the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is fundamentally changing journalism, broadcasting, advertising, film production, and other areas of communication, requiring institutions like UNIMAC to rethink how future media professionals are trained.
Speaking on Personality Profile with Lexis Bill on Joy FM, Prof. Opoku Mensah said communication education must evolve to meet the demands of a technology-driven world, where tools such as AI chatbots are already transforming how information is created, distributed and consumed.
He said UniMAC, as Ghana’s only specialised communication and media university, has a critical role to play in producing professionals capable of competing globally, but this will require significant investment in infrastructure and technology.
“If you are a training institution like UniMAC, then you need to understand how the university positions itself to deliver the kind of pedagogy that is needed to train the 21st century or AI-driven communication well,” he said.
The Vice Chancellor called for increased government support to enable the university to establish state-of-the-art AI laboratories, improve facilities, and expand infrastructure, including student accommodation.
“You need a lot of investment from the government because this is the only communication or media specialised university in the country. And if you want it to be a centre of attraction, then we need to do a lot more.”
He believes such investment will ensure graduates from UniMAC can compete with professionals from leading global media organisations such as the BBC and CNN.
Prof. Opoku Mensah noted that the media remains a powerful tool in shaping Ghana’s global image and telling Africa’s own story, adding that strengthening communication education is essential to maintaining the country’s influence on the continent.
He said UniMAC’s vision is to become a centre of excellence for communication education in Ghana and the sub-region by embracing innovation and preparing students for the future of media.
Latest Stories
-
Concerned Bantama Youth petition police over alleged threats ahead of NPP constituency elections
39 minutes
-
Don’t drag Bawumia into NPP internal decisions – Haruna Mohammed
42 minutes
-
Nkoko Nkitinkiti’s first phase success sets stage for commercial poultry revolution – Eric Opoku
48 minutes
-
GHS confirms no Cholera outbreak after floods, urges continued preventive measures
49 minutes
-
NPP to sanction members found guilty of election-related violence
53 minutes
-
Paul Twum-Barimah congratulates newly elected Dormaa East NPP constituency executives
1 hour
-
Massive fire guts alcohol warehouse at Tema Community 26
1 hour
-
Suame NPP elects constituency executives peacefully; MP John Darko congratulates winners
2 hours
-
US Senator Lindsey Graham dies after ‘brief and sudden illness’, his office says
2 hours
-
Bantama Brigade for Peace calls for heightened security ahead of NPP constituency elections
2 hours
-
2026 FIFA World Cup: Top four-ranked teams make semi-finals for the first time
2 hours
-
Teacher reappears in court for allegedly assaulting student
2 hours
-
Bantama NPP dispute deepens as supporter invokes curses over injunction
3 hours
-
Poor roads, lack of accommodation driving health workers away from rural postings — GHS
4 hours
-
High court restrains Assin South NPP from holding constituency elections
4 hours