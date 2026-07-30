Ellen Hagan’s charity gala raises support for Bible Society of Ghana, Nsoromma Programme

Business leaders, clergy, philanthropists and other distinguished guests gathered in Accra for a charity gala hosted by Dr. Mrs. Ellen Hagan to raise funds for the Bible Society of Ghana and the L'AÎNÉ Foundation's Nsoromma Programme.

The event also marked the successful completion of Dr. Hagan's tenure as Vice President of the Bible Society of Ghana and celebrated her commitment to faith-based leadership and philanthropy.

Held under the chairmanship of Dr. James Orleans-Lindsay, Executive Chairman of JL Properties and Chancellor of Cape Coast Technical University, the gala brought together influential figures from across the country to support initiatives that promote Bible accessibility and empower young women.

Addressing guests, Dr. Hagan said the evening was less about celebrating her personal achievements and more about expanding the impact of the beneficiary organisations.

"This evening is not about celebrating one person's journey. It is about multiplying impact. Every contribution made tonight helps place God's Word into more hands and opens more doors for young women to become the leaders our continent needs," she said.

Dr. James Orleans-Lindsay urged individuals and organisations to view generosity as an investment in Ghana's future, stressing that sustainable national development depends on supporting initiatives that strengthen both spiritual formation and leadership development.

The evening featured worship sessions, musical performances and reflections centred on faith, service and giving. Performances by Harmonious Chorale, Dr. Michelle McKinney Hammond, and Barry & Rabby, together with a documentary and charity appeal, highlighted the work of the two beneficiary organisations and encouraged guests to contribute to their missions.

Funds raised from the event will support the Bible Society of Ghana's work in translating, publishing and distributing the Bible, as well as promoting literacy and Scripture engagement programmes. For nearly six decades, the Society has provided access to the Bible through outreach initiatives in schools, prisons, hospitals and underserved communities across Ghana.

The gala also generated support for the Ellen Hagan Nsoromma Programme, an initiative of the L'AÎNÉ Foundation that equips young women with the skills and values needed to lead purposeful lives.

The programme focuses on three key pillars—faith, relationships and career development—to help participants build confidence, strengthen their support systems and maximise their leadership potential. Since its launch two years ago, the initiative has supported young women to pursue excellence and integrity in their professions, churches and communities.

The event concluded with prayers of thanksgiving and a commissioning ceremony, as organisers and guests reaffirmed their commitment to investing in faith, leadership development and the empowerment of future generations.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.