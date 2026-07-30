REGSEC impounds 9 excavators as anti-galamsey operation intensifies in Obuasi

The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has intensified its fight against illegal mining, impounding nine excavators during a recent operation at the Airport Community in the Obuasi Municipality.

The excavators were seized by a joint security task force acting on the directives of REGSEC to curb illegal mining activities and protect the environment.

During a tour of the area, officials from the National Security Secretariat, NADMO, the Minerals Development Fund, the Logistics Group, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) inspected the extent of environmental destruction caused by illegal mining.

Speaking to journalists, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, Alhaji Abdellah Umar, disclosed that although nine excavators had been seized, three excavators found operating on the site had previously been disabled by the security team.

"Last week, National Security and the Ministry carried out an operation here where we seized nine excavators and parts of three others. But when we returned, we found three of the machines working again. We later realised the illegal miners had sourced replacement parts and repaired the excavators," he said.

He assured residents that the security agencies would retrieve every machine used for illegal mining.

"Whenever we undertake these operations, we will make sure all the excavators are removed from the site and taken into our custody. The nine excavators we seized remain in our custody," Alhaji Umar stated.

The Deputy Regional Security Coordinator said the operation now extends beyond confiscating equipment to restoring the degraded landscape.

"We are here with experts in land reclamation and restoration. They are assessing the area, taking coordinates and preparing a plan to restore the land in the coming months. We want to plant trees and protect the area so that illegal miners do not return," he added.

He further called on miners to support the government's land restoration efforts by participating in reclamation programmes.

"Those who want to be part of the reclamation exercise can obtain the necessary forms from their respective Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies. We all have a responsibility to restore the lands we have degraded."

Meanwhile, the Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive, Faustilove Appiah Kannin, said the Assembly is collaborating with the security agencies to eliminate illegal mining in the municipality.

"Aside from the efforts by National Security, we are also doing everything possible as an Assembly to stop illegal mining in Obuasi," she said.

The MCE revealed that AngloGold Ashanti has made available 100 acres of degraded land that had previously been earmarked by the former government for a Green Agriculture project and a military base.

She appealed to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources to allocate the remaining portions of the land for community mining.

"I appeal to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources to consider using the remaining land for community mining. Providing legal opportunities for responsible miners will help reduce illegal mining and protect our environment," Madam Kannin appealed.

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