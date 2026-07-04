Fresh attempt to remove seized galamsey excavators in Aowin sparks controversy

A fresh attempt to remove dozens of excavators seized from illegal miners operating in the Tano Anwia Forest Reserve in the Aowin Municipality of the Western Region has sparked controversy, despite a High Court injunction restraining the movement of the equipment.

The excavators were among 34 machines confiscated during a military operation in May last year after armed illegal miners invaded the forest reserve and carried out extensive mining activities.

The operation, undertaken with the support of concession holder Clean Jobs Resources Limited, led to the arrest of 15 suspects, with the criminal case currently pending before the court.

Reports indicate that there have been repeated attempts to release the excavators to the miners on grounds that they would be used for development projects.

On Friday, July 3, two soldiers, who identified themselves as Warrant Officer Class One Dumfer and Warrant Officer Class Two Oteng from the Engineering Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces, reportedly arrived at the Enchi Municipal Assembly in a military Land Cruiser pickup and a Toyota Highlander to take custody of the excavators.

Although they were shown a High Court injunction issued by the Sefwi Wiawso High Court prohibiting the removal of the equipment until the substantive case is determined, the soldiers allegedly insisted they had been directed to move the machines for a government project.

Lawyers for Clean Jobs Resources Limited secured the interlocutory injunction on June 26, 2026, to prevent the release of the excavators pending the hearing of the substantive matter.

Similar attempts have also reportedly been made to remove other excavators confiscated from illegal mining operations and currently being held in Kumasi, Samreboi and Enchi, raising fresh concerns over the handling of equipment seized in the fight against illegal mining.

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