Ashanti Region records Ghana’s highest maternal mortality rate at 196.7 deaths per 100,000 births

The Ashanti Region has recorded Ghana’s highest maternal mortality rate, with health authorities calling for urgent interventions to prevent further deaths among women during pregnancy and childbirth.

Data from the Ashanti Regional Health Directorate indicates that the region’s maternal mortality ratio rose slightly from 195.6 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2024 to 196.7 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2025.

The region also accounted for approximately 24.6 per cent of maternal deaths recorded across the country last year.

Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Grace Ayensu Danquah, described the situation as a major concern, particularly in the context of Ghana’s efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

She said the national maternal mortality figure currently stands at 235 deaths per 100,000 live births, significantly above the SDG target of 70 deaths per 100,000 live births.

“Our maternal mortality index is actually 235 per 100,000 live births. And you all know that for us to reach universal health coverage and to also get to the Sustainable Development Goals, the recommendation is 70 deaths per 100,000 live births,” she said.

Dr Danquah noted that Ghana has only four years to make substantial progress towards the 2030 target.

“So if you're at 235, that means you're at least three times the required number. You and I also know that to get to 2030, we only have four years,” she added.

Health authorities have, however, cautioned against interpreting Ashanti Region’s position at the top of the maternal mortality table as evidence that the deaths are solely attributable to the quality of care provided by health facilities in the region.

They say a broader assessment of the factors contributing to maternal deaths is required to develop effective interventions.

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