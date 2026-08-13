National Cathedral funds could have completed some Agenda 111 hospitals – AG

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, says monies spent on the construction of the National Cathedral could have been used to complete some of the hospitals under the Agenda 111 project.

Speaking at the district launch of the Free Primary Health Care programme in the Bolga East Constituency as part of President John Dramani Mahama’s two-day “Resetting Ghana Tour” of the Upper East Region, Dr Ayine criticised the manner in which the National Cathedral project was undertaken.

He said a PwC report on the National Cathedral was presented to him on Friday and suggested that the expenditure outlined in the report could have been channelled towards completing some of the stalled hospitals under Agenda 111.

“The PwC Report on the National Cathedral was presented to me last Friday. The monies spent on the National Cathedral from that Report could have been used to complete some Agenda 111 Hospitals,” Dr Ayine said.

The Attorney General further questioned the approach adopted in developing the project, arguing that the construction of a religious facility should have been handled differently.

“You don’t build a house of God in the manner in which they went about it,” he added.

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