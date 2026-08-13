GHS receives emergency health kits, 600 cholera tests after June floods

Six Emergency Health Kits and 600 cholera Rapid Diagnostic Tests have been handed over to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to strengthen the country’s public health response following the floods recorded in June 2026.

The support is intended to enhance healthcare delivery and improve disease surveillance in communities affected by the floods, particularly amid concerns over the potential emergence and spread of waterborne diseases.

The emergency supplies will provide health workers with additional tools to identify suspected cholera cases and respond promptly to potential outbreaks.

The intervention is also expected to support ongoing surveillance and strengthen preparedness at the community level.

The initiative forms part of efforts to mitigate the health consequences of the June floods and ensure that affected populations have access to timely healthcare and effective disease prevention measures.

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