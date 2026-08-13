MTN’s long game on small business, A JBA analysis

Angela Mensah-Poku (middle) with MTN Executives and SME Partners launching the 2026 SME Accelerate

For the roadside seamstress balancing a ledger she keeps by hand, or the young entrepreneur selling handmade goods with no collateral to show a bank, the promise of growth in Ghana has long collided with a familiar obstacle: the absence of paperwork, capital and connectivity that formal institutions demand.

It is these small and medium-sized enterprises — the shopkeepers, tailors, food vendors and tech tinkerers who make up the bulk of commercial activity in the country’s economy — whose fortunes now sit at the centre of a fresh push by MTN Ghana.

MTN Ghana this week unveiled the third edition of its SME Accelerate programme, a year-long campaign of training, digital-tool subsidies and market access initiatives designed to pull small businesses further into the formal economy.

The launch, held at the company's Accra headquarters, doubles as a bet that closing the digital divide for millions of small operators is not just good citizenship, but good business.

The Journalists for Business Advocacy (JBA) were present at the launch.

What distinguishes this year's iteration is the breadth of MTN's direct involvement — not simply as a sponsor lending its name, but as an operator building products, financing partnerships and setting multiyear targets around a segment of the economy it has historically treated as a secondary market.

Anatomy of MTN's support

The centerpiece of MTN's contribution is Yellow Biz, a bundled package that gives small business owners internet connectivity, a business email address and a website, priced below what most owners could otherwise assemble by purchasing each service separately. For an operator with no formal online presence, this is the difference between existing solely as a market stall and having a discoverable, transactable storefront.

MTN also runs Ajumapa, a product line aimed specifically at women-owned businesses, extending the company's digital-inclusion push into a demographic that studies across the region consistently show has less access to formal financial and digital services than male-owned firms.

Credit-readiness coaching

MTN's leadership has been candid that connectivity alone does not solve small businesses' biggest constraint: capital. Chief Enterprise Business Officer Angela Mensah-Poku described banks routinely turning away owners who lack formal assets or documentation, unwilling to accept an informal ledger as evidence of creditworthiness. Rather than lending directly, MTN's role here is preparatory — helping businesses build the certification, transaction records and formal structure that lenders require, effectively positioning the telecom as an intermediary that manufactures "bankability" where none previously existed.

This is a notable expansion of MTN's remit, moving the company from connectivity provider toward something closer to a financial-inclusion enabler.

Training and certification at national scale

Unlike a one-off workshop or regional pilot, SME Accelerate is structured to reach every region of the country over a full year, combining training sessions with formal certification — a credential system intended to give small operators something to show partners, lenders and customers alike.

MTN is also organizing fairs where SMEs can showcase goods directly to consumers, a lower-cost, higher-trust alternative to digital advertising for businesses without a marketing budget. This gives participants a tangible, near-term benefit — foot traffic and sales — even before the longer-term digital and credit benefits materialize.

MTN is not underwriting the initiative alone. It has brought in Mastercard, whose participation suggests a payments and financial-inclusion component beyond what MTN's own products cover, and GIZ, Germany's development agency, which typically contributes technical assistance and funding aligned with donor-backed enterprise development goals. Government stakeholders focused on youth employment round out the coalition. This partner mix indicates MTN is positioning itself as the convening organizer of a broader public-private effort rather than the sole financier — spreading cost and lending third-party credibility to the program's outcomes.

Multiyear commitment

Company leadership was explicit in framing SME Accelerate as an ongoing institutional priority rather than a marketing cycle: Mensah-Poku described MTN's commitment as extending across the next several years, explicitly rejecting the idea that this was a one-time initiative the company would abandon once attention moved elsewhere.

That this is the third consecutive year of the program lends some credibility to the claim — it suggests a standing internal budget and team rather than an ad hoc announcement.

Why it matters

Small and medium-sized enterprises are widely regarded as the primary engine of employment and economic activity across Ghana and much of Sub-Saharan Africa. Initiatives like this one test a proposition with implications well beyond one company's balance sheet: that the fastest way to grow a consumer base and a data-driven economy is to first make small businesses bankable. Whether MTN's approach meaningfully narrows the financing gap — or simply deepens small businesses' dependence on a single corporate ecosystem — will likely become clearer as the program moves through its promised decade-long run.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Tags:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.