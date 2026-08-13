Ras Kuuku rules out politics over ‘too much hatred’

Audio By Carbonatix
For many Ghanaians who have imagined Ras Kuuku in political office, the reggae-dancehall musician has completely ruled out that possibility.
In an interview on Joy Prime, Ras Kuuku explained that the level of hostility among politicians is one of the main reasons he has no interest in seeking public office.
According to him, politics is usually characterized by a level of animosity and deliberate character smear and propaganda which he finds unattractive.
He argued that political opponents often turn against each other despite belonging to the same communities and even worshipping together.
“I don’t think there’s anybody who has sat on TV or something and dissed Raskuku. But when it comes to politics, you know there’s hatred. People hate each other too much, and later you see them go to church.”
Ras Kuuku specifically pointed to the rivalry between Ghana’s major political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), saying the divisions can follow people even into places of worship.
The musician maintained that even if his community approached him to represent them in Parliament, he would still decline because he does not want to become involved in the political environment.
His position, however, does not mean he has withdrawn from civic participation.
Ras Kuuku said he votes during elections because he wants to be actively involved in the selection of a befitting leader.
For Ras Kuuku, therefore, participating in Ghana’s democracy is important, but seeking political office is a line he does not intend to cross.
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