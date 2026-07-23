Ras Kuuku marks birthday with inspirational new single

Audio By Carbonatix
Reggae musician Ras Kuuku has released a new single and official music video, Nea Aka Na Edoso on his birthday, 23rd July, 2026.
Performed in Twi, the song, which translates as “What Is Left Is Far More”, delivers a message of hope, perseverance and faith in the future, encouraging listeners not to be defined by their present struggles.
At a time when many Ghanaians are facing personal, financial and emotional challenges, Ras Kuuku uses the track to remind audiences that better days lie ahead. The record blends uplifting lyrics, soulful melodies and his signature reggae sound to resonate with anyone feeling discouraged or uncertain about the future.
“Life will always present challenges, but we must never allow today’s struggles to make us forget tomorrow’s possibilities,” Ras Kuuku said.
“Nea Aka Na Edoso is a message to everyone that what remains ahead is greater than what we have already experienced. Keep believing, keep working, and keep moving.”
The accompanying music video brings the song’s message to life through storytelling and imagery centred on endurance, growth and ordinary people striving for a brighter future.
Nea Aka Na Edoso was produced by Andy Dosty and Dr Ray Beat, with mixing and mastering by Osei De Drummer.
The single and its accompanying video will be released worldwide on all major digital streaming platforms and video-sharing channels on Thursday, 23 July 2026, coinciding with Ras Kuuku’s birthday.
Known for his conscious lyrics and authentic storytelling, Ras Kuuku has built a reputation as one of Ghana’s leading reggae artistes.
He won the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year award at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and has remained a prominent voice in conscious reggae, using his music to inspire audiences across Ghana and beyond.
Stream the song here.
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