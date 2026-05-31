Afriyie Wutah marks birthday with ‘Summer Jam’ featuring Maxi Priest

Ghanaian musician Afriyie Wutah has released a new song titled Summer Jam, featuring international reggae legend Maxi Priest.

The song was released on 31 May 2026, which also marks Afriyie’s birthday.

Summer Jam is a blend of Afro-soul, reggae, island rhythms and feel-good melodies. It brings together Afriyie Wutah’s rich African musical roots and Maxi Priest’s globally celebrated reggae sound to create a record with universal appeal.

The song is expected to find its way onto the playlists of music lovers during beach outings, road trips, parties and other memorable moments across the world.

The collaboration also symbolises a cultural connection between Africa and the Caribbean, reinforcing the idea that music transcends borders and unites people through shared rhythms and experiences.

Afriyie Wutah, known for his vocal dexterity and unmatched songwriting prowess, rose to fame as part of the music duo Wutah before embarking on a successful solo career. Over the years, he has released popular songs including Cheers to Life, Here to Stay, Country Hot and I Do, earning admiration for his fusion of highlife, Afro-pop and soul music.

Maxi Priest, one of the most celebrated reggae artistes globally, is widely recognised for classic hits such as Close to You, Wild World and That Girl, his collaboration with Shaggy. The British reggae icon has enjoyed decades of international success and remains one of the genre’s most influential voices.

Listen to ‘Summer Jam’ in the link HERE.

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