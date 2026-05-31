Gyakie surprises fans with visits to workplaces and campuses

As part of its commitment to creating meaningful connections between artistes and their supporters, Flip The Music artiste Gyakie embarked on a special fan appreciation initiative that saw the singer make surprise visits to fans at their workplaces and schools.

What started as a post on X quickly transformed into an unforgettable experience for several lucky fans, as Gyakie personally showed up to meet and celebrate the people who have supported her journey over the years.

The first day of the initiative saw Gyakie visit a fan at Abossey Okai, where her arrival sparked excitement and drew loud cheers from those present.

The unexpected visit created a memorable moment for the fan and everyone who witnessed the interaction.

On day two, the surprise tour continued with a stop in Osu, where Gyakie met another devoted supporter before heading to the Police Hospital Headquarters to surprise yet another fan. The visits brought smiles, excitement and genuine moments of connection.

The tour then moved to the University of Ghana, Legon, where Gyakie visited students at Pent Hall, Jean Nelson Aka Hall, Evandy Hostel and other locations across campus.

The singer took time to engage with fans, creating lasting memories through personal interactions and conversations.

Beyond the excitement, Gyakie used the opportunity to encourage and motivate fans in their various fields of study and work.

She shared inspiring words about pursuing their ambitions, remaining dedicated to their goals and building successful careers from the foundations they have already established.

The initiative reflects Flip The Music’s vision of fostering an authentic relationship between its artiste and the audience.

Through the surprise visits, the label and its artiste demonstrated the value they place on genuine fan engagement, creating moments that felt organic, personal and heartfelt.

The visits also highlighted the strong bond between Gyakie and her fanbase, showcasing her genuine love and appreciation for the people who support her journey.

The initiative created meaningful connections and reflected the authentic relationship she continues to nurture with her fans.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.