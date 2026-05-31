Tears flow at Tema as showbiz stars light torches for Beverly Afaglo

A sea of black and red swallowed the Green Flavour Events Centre at Community 9 in Tema as an overwhelming convoy of movie stars, musician groups, and devastated fans gathered to honour the memory of the late actress and entrepreneur, Beverly Ama Afaglo-Baah.

The solemn one-week remembrance vigil, held on Saturday, May 30, 2026, served as an emotional sanctuary for family, close friends, industry colleagues, and admirers. They converged to celebrate the monumental legacy of the actress, whose sudden demise has plunged Ghana's creative arts industry into a prolonged state of mourning.

Reflecting her massive influence and deep-seated friendships across the entertainment spectrum, the vigil saw an unprecedented turnout of prominent movie and music personalities who stood in solidarity with her grieving husband, Eugene Baah (Choirmaster of Praye fame).

Among the notable screen icons and public figures present to bid their final respects were:

John Dumelo, Selassie Ibrahim, Nikki Samonas, Gloria Osei Sarfo, Vivian Jill Lawrence, Roselyn Ngissah, Portia Asare, Pascal Amanfo, Salinko, Joselyn Dumas, Vicky Zugah, Kalybos, Eunice Banini, Salma Mumin, Empress Gifty Adorye and Nana Boroo.

The atmosphere grew intensely emotional during the testimonial session when the late actress’s brother, Caleb Afaglo, mounted the podium to speak on behalf of the biological family.

In a moving tribute that left many attendees visibly distressed and shedding tears openly, Caleb offered a rare, heartbreaking insight into Beverly’s final medical battles and her unyielding spiritual resilience before her transition.

He recounted how she endured intense physical discomfort from continuous medical interventions but remained spiritually resolute.

“She was a woman of faith. She was tired of the poking in her arms, legs and hands and strongly believed that God was going to give her peace,” Caleb Afaglo revealed, visibly fighting back tears. The Emotional Climax and Burial Date

The four-hour commemoration featured a deeply spiritual layout, balancing the grief of her loss with a celebration of her achievements. The evening commenced with powerful, localised worship and praise sessions, followed by solemn scripture readings, pastoral sermons, and artistic musical interludes.

The vigil reached a dramatic and highly emotional climax as darkness fell. The entire congregation gathered on the open grounds to participate in a symbolic torchlighting ceremony. This was immediately followed by the synchronised release of hundreds of white and red balloons into the night sky, symbolising the release of her soul to eternity.

The 42-year-old multifaceted actress and beauty entrepreneur passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2026, leaving behind a brilliant filmography that helped define the golden era of modern Ghanaian cinema.

The family has formally announced that the final funeral rites and state-assisted burial operations for Beverly Ama Afaglo-Baah will take place on August 7, 2026, with further logistics to be communicated in due course.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.