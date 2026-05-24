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‘My heart is shattered beyond words’ – Choirmaster mourns wife Beverly Afaglo

Source: Kenneth Awotwe Darko  
  24 May 2026 8:37am
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Ghanaian musician Choirmaster of 'Praye' fame has shared an emotional tribute mourning the reported death of his wife, actress Beverly Afaglo.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the musician, known privately as Eugene Baah, described the late actress as his strength, happiness and biggest supporter.

“My heart is shattered beyond words over the death of my beloved wife Beverly Afaglo!!!” he wrote.

According to him, the actress’ passing comes just days before what would have been her birthday.

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“It would have been just like 4 more days to your birthday but I guess the Lord wanted to celebrate with you so He called you,” he added.

The tribute has since sparked an outpouring of grief across social media, with fans, colleagues and personalities within Ghana’s entertainment industry expressing shock over the news.

Choirmaster reflected on the couple’s journey together, saying every moment spent with Beverly Afaglo was a blessing he would forever cherish.

“You were my strength, my happiness, and the reason my life felt complete. Every moment with you was a blessing I will cherish forever,” parts of the post read.

He also pledged to continue the dreams and plans they had started together as a family.

“I promise to take care and continue everything we planned and started. Until my last breath, you will remain in my heart forever. Sleep well my babe,” he stated.

Beverly Afaglo was a familiar face in Ghana’s movie and television industry, earning admiration from audiences through her performances in several productions over the years.

The actress and Choirmaster were widely regarded as one of Ghana’s admired celebrity couples, often sharing moments of their family life publicly.

As of the time of filing this report, details surrounding the circumstances of her reported death had not been officially disclosed.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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