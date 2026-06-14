2026 World Cup: Vinicius Jr rescues draw as Brazil come from behind

Audio By Carbonatix
Vinicius Jr spared Brazil the embarrassment of defeat in an opening World Cup match for the first since 1934 as his spectacular solo goal earned a draw for the five-time winners against Morocco at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Brazil fell behind in the 21st minute when Ismael Saibari lifted the ball over the onrushing Alisson Becker from outside the area following a lapse in communication between the Liverpool goalkeeper and his defenders, Gabriel and Marquinhos.
It was the first time the African champions had scored against South American opposition at the World Cup, having failed to do so against Peru in 1970 and Brazil in 1998.
Morocco continued to dominate and, by the 30th minute, had registered 12 shots - the most Brazil have faced in a World Cup match since their encounter with Mexico in 2018.
But as Mohamed Ouahbi's side failed to capitalise on their advantage, Brazil drew level 13 minutes before the break through Vinicius.
Making his 50th appearance for the Selecao, he collected a ball from Bruno Guimaraes inside the area, cut inside, and unleashed a fierce strike past Yassine Bounou.
Former West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta almost put Brazil ahead in first-half stoppage time, but his acrobatic effort was tipped behind for a corner.
With several members of Brazil's triumphant 2002 squad watching on in New Jersey - including Ronaldo, Kaka and Roberto Carlos - Carlo Ancelotti's side began to move through the gears after the break.
And although chances were at a premium for both sides, Raphinha came closest to finding an elusive second when he narrowly failed to connect with Guimaraes' low-driven cross across the face of goal.
The draw means Morocco's wait to win their opening game at a World Cup goes on, while Brazil's remarkable 92‑year unbeaten first-match record remains intact.
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