Rev Prof Amevenku elected 15th EPCG Moderator, pledges servant leadership

The General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG), has elected the Reverend Professor Frederick Mawusi Amevenku as the 15th Moderator of the Church.

Rev. Prof. Amevenku secured 111 votes, representing 72.55 per cent, to defeat Rev. Prof. Daniel Yao Bruce, who polled 41 votes, representing 26.80 per cent. One ballot was rejected.

The results were declared at 6:46 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2026, during the ongoing 12th General Assembly of the EPCG in Ho.

Rev. Prof. Amevenku, currently President of Trinity Theological Seminary, Legon, and District Minister of the EPCG Kisseman District, will assume the highest spiritual and administrative leadership position of the Church on January 1, 2027.

His election brings to the leadership of the EPCG an accomplished theologian and academic who is a Professor of New Testament Studies and Biblical Hermeneutics, with research interests in Mother-Tongue Theologising, the Gospels, Pauline Studies, Disability Hermeneutics and Biblical interpretation in the African context.

Rev. Prof. Amevenku was commissioned into ordained ministry in 2005 and has served as a minister in several congregations, including Kpedze, Ashalley Botwe, Nima, Adenta, Tetegu and Kisseman.

He currently serves as the National President of the EPCG Pastors’ Association.

He joined the faculty of Trinity Theological Seminary in 2011 and subsequently rose through the academic and administrative ranks to become President of the institution.

His election as Moderator will require him to relinquish his current responsibilities to concentrate fully on leading the Church.

The newly elected Moderator is expected to provide spiritual and administrative direction to the EPCG while advancing its mission, strengthening its institutions and promoting unity and renewal among members.

His leadership philosophy is anchored in the biblical principle of servant leadership, with Matthew 20:26 stating: “Whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant.”

The EPCG expressed confidence in the incoming Moderator and prayed for God to grant him wisdom, strength, humility and guidance as he prepares to lead the Church into a new season of mission and renewal.

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