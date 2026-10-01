University Librarians Ghana honours past leaders for distinguished service

For more than a decade, Dr Hawa Osman, Dr Mac Anthony Cobblah, Dr Theresa L. Adu and Dr Gloria Bosomtwi Amoah have taken turns helping to steer Ghana's university librarians' professional body through periods of change.

On Wednesday, their contributions were formally recognised when University Librarians Ghana (ULG) honoured the four former executives for their service and leadership.

The recognition took place in Kumasi during the 42nd Annual General Meeting and Conference of ULG, hosted by the University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (USTED) from 30 September to 1 October 2026.

The conference brought together university librarians, researchers and higher-education leaders from across Ghana to discuss how academic libraries can remain relevant as universities and the way people access knowledge continue to change.

Its theme, “Leading the Change: Developing Resilient Library Leaders for a Transforming Academic Landscape”, placed particular emphasis on open access, research communication and widening public access to knowledge.

For the four former executives, however, the gathering also provided an opportunity to look back at the work that helped shape the organisation they once led.

Dr Hawa Osman, who served as Secretary for two terms between 2018 and 2023, was recognised for what ULG described as her steadfast support for its leadership.

Her citation referred to her as “the ear of the organisation”, highlighting her willingness to listen and provide honest feedback. It compared her contribution to that of Aaron and Hur, who supported Moses by holding up his hands until victory was achieved.

The citation also credited her organisational skills with ensuring that the Secretariat continued to function effectively.

Dr Mac Anthony Cobblah, University Librarian of the University of Cape Coast, served as Chairman of ULG from 2023 to 2025.

He was recognised for leading what the citation described as “a forum of hope”, after taking responsibility for an organisation bringing together university librarians at a time when the demands of leadership were considerable.

The citation said he helped guide the professional body towards becoming a stronger organisation focused on innovation and service.

Dr Theresa L. Adu, University Librarian of the University of Health and Allied Sciences, was similarly recognised for her role in helping to revive the association during a difficult period.

She served as Chairperson from 2021 to 2023, when, according to her citation, the Committee of University Librarians and their Deputies had little hope that the association could be revived.

Her leadership, the citation said, brought renewed confidence to the organisation.

One of the decisions highlighted was the opening of ULG membership to technical universities, a move described as a landmark that expanded and strengthened the professional body.

Dr Gloria Bosomtwi Amoah, who served as Secretary from 2023 to 2026, was the fourth person honoured.

Her citation praised her dedication to the Secretariat and her role in ensuring that the records and information required to advance the work of the professional community were available during a period of transition.

The four citations were signed by the current Chairman of ULG, Dr Christopher M. Owusu-Ansah, who is also University Librarian of USTED.

In his message to the former executives, Dr Owusu-Ansah expressed gratitude on behalf of the membership, saying the association was “a better body because of your leadership and your selfless service.”

The recognition came at a time when university libraries are being asked to do more than provide access to books and journals.

As universities expand their research output and digital resources become increasingly important, librarians are also having to consider how knowledge produced within academic institutions can reach researchers, students and the wider public.

That changing role was central to the discussions at the Kumasi conference, giving the tributes to the four former leaders a significance beyond their years in office.

Their work, as reflected in the citations, forms part of the institutional history ULG is now building on as it considers what the next generation of university library leadership should look like.

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