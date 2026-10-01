‘Believe in these players’ – Carlos Queiroz tells Ghanaians after leaving Black Stars job

Audio By Carbonatix
Former head coach of the Black Stars, Carlos Queiroz, has urged Ghanaians to back the players despite the recent poor results.
The Portuguese trainer was relieved of his role as the gaffer of the side on Thursday, October 1, two days after Ghana's 4-2 defeat to Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Despite a lacklustre performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Queiroz was hoping to get the team back on track, but the results from the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers meant he came under more pressure, eventually deciding to leave the job.
In his official statement after parting ways with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the former Real Madrid manager asked Ghanaians to be behind the players and cheer them on.
"Believe in these players. Protect them. Support them," he said.
"The talent and potential are there. With unity, support and the right environment, this generation can achieve great things for Ghana.
"To the Ghanaian people and all Black Stars supporters, thank you for your passion, support and warmth. I will always carry Ghana with me with respect and affection."
Defeat to Gambia means the Black Stars have no points from their opening two games of the qualifiers, having also lost to Cote d'Ivoire in Bouake, and sit at the bottom of the group ahead of the next round of fixtures.
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