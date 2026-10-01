The man who saw tomorrow: How Dr Bawumia built for Ghana what America and Nigeria are building today

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia speaking as the Keynote Speaker at the London School of Economics and Political Science's 2026 Africa Summit

In one extraordinary week, two of the world's most important nations have validated a vision that started in Accra.

On Monday, September 29, 2026, in Washington D.C., President Donald Trump stood at the Mellon Auditorium to launch America.Gov - a single, AI-powered portal where every American can access government information and services.

And today, Wednesday, October 1, 2026, on its Independence Day, Nigeria will switch on its National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System - giving every building and home in Nigeria a unique digital address for the first time.

Both initiatives have been celebrated as groundbreaking in Washington and Abuja.

And both were built in Ghana years ago by former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

What America is building today, Ghana built in 2021

America.Gov is described by the White House as revolutionary. It's a secure, chatbot-style platform that brings together 29,000 federal websites so citizens can ask questions in plain language and eventually renew passports, file taxes and access Medicare in one place, powered by AI from Google's Gemini and xAI's Grok.

It is the exact model Ghana launched on July 14, 2021, as Ghana.Gov.

Spearheaded by Dr. Bawumia and launched at the Jubilee House, Ghana.Gov - accessible on http://www.ghana.gov.gh and on any phone via *222# - became one of the first consolidated government services and payments portals in the world.

Built from scratch by Ghanaian IT consortium, it provided a single point of access to all ministries, departments and agencies, and allowed citizens to pay for public services without queues or middlemen, making internally generated funds visible in real time.

What President Trump

is launching with fanfare for the US in 2026, Ghana has been operating since 2021. Five years ahead!

What Nigeria is building today, Ghana built in 2017

Today's launch in Nigeria is even more telling!

Nigeria's Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, announced on X yesterday: "For the first time, every home will be assigned a unique postcode that's simple, precise and built for a digital future."

Nigeria's new system is GIS-enabled, assigning a unique, machine-readable code to every building across Nigeria's 774 local government areas.

The Postmaster General, Tola Odeyemi, says it will save Nigeria between N50 billion and N80 billion lost annually to misdeliveries, boost e-commerce, logistics, emergency response and security.

It is Nigeria's version of Ghana's National Digital Property Addressing System - the GhanaPost GPS - which Dr. Bawumia launched in October 2017.

When he launched it, Ghana became the first country in Africa to have a full, operational nationwide digital address system. Every 3x3 meter square of Ghana, every house, every plot, got a 10-digit digital address. Ambulance services, police, fire service and delivery riders could finally find any location without relying on landmarks and verbal directions.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, is emulating it nine years later!

The blueprint of a visionary

This is not coincidence. It is the vindication of a blueprint. Dr. Bawumia understood that digitization was not about launching an app. It was about building pillars. From 2017, he systematically built them - the Ghana Card as a unique national ID for all citizens, the Digital Address System and Mobile Money Interoperability to bring unbanked Ghanaians into the financial system. And these foundational pillars paved the way for gigitakisation of public services including paperless port, DVLA, passports, NHIA and Registrar General.

Dr. Bawumia's argument at the launch of Ghana.Gov in 2021 said it all:

"We needed to create strong digital pillars to implement Ghana.Gov. It is only after putting all these key elements in place that we have built this Ghana.Gov platform."

That sequencing is what made Ghana's model work. And it is what America and Nigeria are now emulating.

When critics questioned the relevance of digital addressing and consolidated portals, Dr. Bawumia insisted Ghana could leapfrog developed nations. This week, the world's largest economy and Africa's largest population have proved him right.

The man who saw tomorrow did not just build systems for today. He built for Ghana what superpowers are only now finding necessary to build.

And history has placed Ghana a small West African nation - ahead of the pack.

And history will always remember Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the man who saw tomorrow and built digital systems for Ghana when he had the opportunity to serve the country as Vice President.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.