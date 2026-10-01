The numbers behind Carlos Queiroz’s tenure as Black Stars boss

Carlos Queiroz

Former Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz experienced a brief and eventful tenure in charge of the Ghana national team, leading the side through 7 matches across international friendlies and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a statement released by the GFA on October 1, Queiroz explained that while it was not an easy decision, both sides agreed that ending the professional relationship was the most appropriate course of action.

Queiroz officially took over the Black Stars job on June 11, 2026. His first major test came quickly, as Ghana faced Wales in a friendly. The Black Stars then opened their World Cup group campaign against Panama later that month. Known for building disciplined teams, his tactical approach helped the Black Stars navigate a tough group stage and reach the knockout rounds of the expanded tournament.

Ghana successfully made it out of the group to reach the Round of 32, where their run ended after a narrow 1-0 loss to Colombia.

By managing Ghana at the tournament, Queiroz made history by coaching in his 5th consecutive World Cup. His coaching career includes qualifying South Africa at the 2002 World Cup, leading Portugal to the knockout stage in 2010, and taking charge of Iran at both the 2014 and 2018 editions.

Despite reaching the World Cup knockout stage, Queiroz’s overall numbers showed a difficult campaign.

In his 7 games as head coach, Ghana recorded just 1 win, 2 draws, and 4 losses, a win rate of about 14.3%. The team scored 5 goals and let in 10, leaving him with a minus-5 goal difference.

After his short-term contract ended following the World Cup, talks were held about extending his deal for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

However, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Queiroz agreed to part ways by mutual consent to let the team start a new long-term direction.

His departure adds to the long list of managerial changes for the Black Stars, with Ghana having recorded seven coaches in the last seven years.

With Queiroz’s exit, the Black Stars are currently left without a head coach at a crucial moment.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.