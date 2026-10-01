I leave with respect, gratitude and pride – Carlos Queiroz

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has shared sentiments upon the mutual agreement to terminate his contract with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).
His decision to leave his role as the head coach comes following the Black Stars' poor start to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, where they have suffered back-to-back defeats.
Ghana lost 2-0 to Côte d'Ivoire in Bouaké before losing 4-2 at home to Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium earlier this week.
The GFA reached a mutual agreement to terminate his contract after an emergency meeting on the back of the defeat to Gambia.
Quieroz expressed content upon his departure, following the disappointing loss to Gambia and a fruitlessly short tenure with the Black Stars.
“It has been an honour to serve Ghana and Black Stars. I sincerely thank the Ghana Football Association and particularly it’s President for their trust and for the opportunity to lead such a proud football nation," he said in his farewell message.
“I leave with respect, gratitude and pride."
He served as the head coach of the national for about four months spread across two separate stints in 2026, leading Ghana also at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The GFA will now begin the search for another coach to establish some stability ahead of their four remaining qualifying games.
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