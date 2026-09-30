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Former Youth and Sports Minister questions Carlos Queiroz appointment process, alleges possible corruption

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  30 September 2026 12:10pm
Black Stars Coach, Carlos Quieroz
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Former Minister for Youth and Sports, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has questioned the process that led to the appointment of Carlos Queiroz as Black Stars head coach, alleging possible corruption in the selection.

Speaking on Joy FM on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, following Ghana’s defeat to Gambia, the former sports minister said he did not trust how the appointment was handled.

According to him, more than 90 applications were received when the position was advertised, but Mr Queiroz was subsequently announced as coach in circumstances he considered questionable.

"I don't trust the procedures, the process by which this coach (Carlos Queiroz) was appointed. When did the Black Stars inform you and me that they were going to look for a coach? They told us they had over 99 applications; all of a sudden, a coach was appointed," he lamented.

The former minister also questioned Mr Queiroz’s suitability on age grounds, arguing that he was too old for the role.

"I said this that, the sort of Black Stars we are looking at, the age of this coach, I have studied his profile, he is not the sort of coach (Black Stars need), unless those who sat in the meeting to consider that application did not know the kind of Black Stars they are looking for," he said.

His comments followed the Black Stars’ 4-2 defeat to Gambia in Accra on Tuesday, September 29. Ghana surrendered a two-goal lead in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, intensifying scrutiny of the team’s performance and leadership.

Mr Vanderpuye’s criticism adds to concerns about the management of the national team and the decisions underpinning its technical direction.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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