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Okokroko nana Ekua Maanan (V) Mannkrado- Elmina Traditional Council, Nana Hemma Aba Fritsewa (I), Nana Essel Kobina (Head of Nana Ekua Maana Nsona Family- Elmina) Ebusua Baatan Opanyin Kojo Essoun, Ebusuapanyin, Nana Ewusie-Mensah, (Takpradi), Ebusuapanyin Kobina Tando (Moore), Ebusuapanyin Nana Kodwo Abrompah (Gomoa Odaa), Akyemefo Kobena Asmah, J.C Mensah Egya Abedu, Opanyin Kofi Apprey, Opanyin Kow Fritz, Opanyin Kofi Asare, Major Numah (Rtd.) Brothers and Sisters, Rev. Anim Otchere, Kofi Vandyck, Rita Ewusie-Mensah, Mbaapanyinfo Maame Efua Komaba, Ama Kuma, Mrs. Interkudzi, Mrs. Philomena Sampson, Mary Ghartey, Mrs. Dodd, Nana Ama Kokua, Sister Ekua Mensiwa, Sister Aggie, Mena Adjoa Awotwe, Sister Naana, Madam Faustina Andoh, Mena Esi, Jackson Brothers and Sisters Graves Family (Cape Coast)
The Nana Ekua Maanan Nsoa Family are sad to announce the passing into glory of Mrs Anna Tackie.
Age: 96 yrs
FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS
WAKE KEEPING:
Friday-2nd October, 226
Venue – Her residence at Town Council Line near Laterbiokorshie Cluster of Schools.
BURIAL SERVICE:
Saturday – 3rd October at Martyrs of Uganda Catholic Church, Mamprobi
Time: 7am
THANKSGIVING SERVICE:
SUNDAY – 4TH October at Martyrs of Uganda Catholic Church, Mamprobi.
Time: 9 am
CHILDREN:-
Dr Robert Nowkwei Tackie (U.S.A), Roberta Tackie (Accra), Margaret Tackie (Accra), Charles Tackie (U.S.A), Lovelace Tackie (Joy Multimedia, Accra), Agnes Tackie (UK), Richard Tackie (Canada), Mrs Mary Andoh (Accra), Gifty Tackie (Kpong), Caroline Enstwah (Tema), John Otoo (Elmina).
GRANDCHILDREN:-
Robert tAckie, Gifty Entswah, Lizaberta Asante Anna Allotey Papoo and Siblings, Daniel Norkwei TAckie, Felix Otoo and Siblings, Rose Mary Jackson and Siblings, Naa Aku Tackie, Agnes Sumailia, Nichole Klutse. Georgina Dadson and Siblings, Rhana Kluste, Norbert Dadzie and Siblings, Robert Klutse, Robert Norkwei Tackie, Kofi Agreey and Siblings, Princess Tackie, Sarmanta Tackie, Tiana Tackie, Richard Norkwei Tackie, Robin Tackie, Rowin Tackie, Edith Aku Tackie, Nicholine Andoh, Desmond Essaw and Siblings, Mrs Patricia Ansah, Liwina Ann Anderson Hawkson, Luis An Anderson Hawkson, Ewurama Hawkson.
GREAT-GRAND CHILDREN:-
Roberta Efua Tackie, Cyril Asante, Eython Asante, Ivan Asante, Andrews Tackie, Jayden Tackie, Nia Grace Sumilia, Gievanni Sumalia, Lennard Stephen Amoah, Neavaeh Sweetman Tackie.
NIECES AND NEPHEWS:-
Rex Nuamah and Siblings, Mrs Elizabeth Amissah and Siblings, Mr Ebow Conuah, Mrs Mercy Aboah and Siblings.
IN-LAWS:-
Mrs Engenli Baba Tackie, Mr Augustus Ceaser Mensah Eshun, Mrs Joyce Tackie, Mr Kofi Klutse, Mrs Kate Tackie, Dr Derick Asante
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