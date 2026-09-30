GHABA launches first national Hair and Beauty Festival to promote skills and enterprise development

The Ghana Hairdressers and Beauticians Association (GHABA) has held the first national edition of its Hair and Beauty Festival, marking a major step in the Association's efforts to build a more professional and sustainable beauty industry in Ghana.

The festival, held under the theme “Transforming the Beauty Industry Through Skills, Creativity and Enterprise Development,” brought together GHABA members, executives, facilitators, exhibitors, sponsors and partners from across the country.

In a speech delivered at the opening, the National President of GHABA described the event as a historic milestone, noting that the Association had organised hair and beauty festivals at the regional level for about 25 years.

“This year, we decided to take a bold step. We resolved to transform the festival from a regional activity into a national platform — one that brings together the best talents, ideas, skills, products and innovations from every corner of Ghana,” the President said.

The President said the beauty sector had evolved beyond traditional hairdressing and cosmetic services and should now be recognised as a significant industry and source of employment.

“It is a serious profession. It is an industry. It is a business. It is a major source of employment. Above all, it is a pathway through which thousands of women and young people achieve economic independence and build sustainable livelihoods,” the President said.

To unlock the industry's potential, the President identified skills, creativity and enterprise development as three key areas requiring greater attention.

On skills, the President said the beauty industry was changing rapidly, with new techniques, technologies, products and customer expectations emerging regularly.

“A professional who refuses to learn will be left behind,” the President said.

GHABA, the President noted, would therefore continue to promote skills upgrading, professional certification, continuous training and knowledge sharing among practitioners.

The President also urged members to embrace creativity and innovation while developing styles that combine modern trends with Ghana's rich cultural identity.

“Let us build Ghanaian beauty brands that can compete confidently anywhere in the world,” the President said.

The call, the President said, was intended to encourage practitioners to see creativity not only as a way of improving their services but also as a tool for building recognisable Ghanaian brands.

The President said technical skills alone were not sufficient to guarantee success in the industry, stressing the need for practitioners to develop strong business management skills.

Members, the President said, needed to improve their knowledge of customer service, financial management, digital marketing and branding.

“We must move beyond simply owning salons and shops to building professional, sustainable and profitable enterprises — businesses that employ others; businesses that grow and expand; and businesses that endure from one generation to the next,” the President said.

The President also invited participants to observe a minute of silence in honour of the late Mrs Funny Ochere, one of GHABA's founding members, as well as other members of the Association who had passed away.

The tribute formed part of the opening activities of the festival.

Appreciation to ICU-Ghana

The GHABA President expressed appreciation to the Industrial and Commercial Workers' Union (ICU-Ghana) for its longstanding support for the Association.

“ICU-Ghana has nurtured and guided us through many stages of our growth. The Union has stood with us in training, organisation, advocacy and capacity building, helping GHABA to grow stronger and increasingly able to manage its own affairs,” the President said.

The President urged participants to use the festival as an opportunity to acquire new skills, build professional networks, discover products and techniques and develop new ideas for their businesses.

“Do not leave this festival the same way you came. Leave with a new skill. Leave with a new business idea. Leave with a new professional contact. Leave with renewed confidence,” the President said.

The President also called on members to take greater responsibility for the future of the industry by improving professional standards, embracing modern practices and mentoring younger practiti

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