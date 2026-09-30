ICU urges GHABA members to transform hairdressing skills into sustainable enterprises

Brother Emmanuel Benimah, ICU Deputy General Secretary in Charge of Operations, representing the ICU-Ghana General Secretary, Brother Morgan Ayawine at the a GHABA HAIR AND BEAUTY FESTIVAL

The General Secretary of the Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU-Ghana), Morgan Ayawine, has urged members of the Ghana Hairdressers and Beauticians Association (GHABA) to turn their skills and creativity into sustainable businesses.

He said enterprise development could help practitioners gain greater economic independence while creating employment opportunities for others.

Mr Ayawine made the call in a keynote address delivered on his behalf by the Deputy General Secretary in charge of Operations, Emmanuel Benimah, at the opening of the GHABA Hair Festival 2026 at the University of Ghana, Legon, in Accra on Tuesday, September 29.

The festival is being held on the theme, “Transforming the Beauty Industry Through Skills, Creativity, and Enterprise Development.”

Mr Ayawine described the theme as timely, stressing that enterprise development provides an important pathway to economic empowerment.

He encouraged practitioners to move beyond simply offering their skills to others and consider building enterprises around their expertise.

“Instead of working for others, you can transform your knowledge and skills into enterprises that generate income, and ultimately creating wealth for yourself and employment for the youth,” he said.

He acknowledged that starting a business requires determination, perseverance, discipline, honesty and hard work.

“With faith in God, sound planning and commitment—and without cutting corners or resorting to dubious means—you can gradually build a successful enterprise,” he said.

The ICU General Secretary advised practitioners not to wait until they had substantial capital before venturing into business.

He said aspiring entrepreneurs could begin with modest facilities and gradually expand their operations as their businesses grew.

“You can begin modestly. Secure a small space, whether a kiosk, container or other suitable premises; acquire the basic hairdressing and cosmetology equipment; and, where necessary, engage one or two apprentices,” he said.

“You do not have to wait until you have the resources to establish a large business. Start small, start with what you have, and grow gradually.”

Mr Ayawine also identified family and friends, microfinance institutions, banks and personal savings as possible sources of start-up capital.

Mr Ayawine also highlighted the longstanding relationship between ICU-Ghana and GHABA, dating back to the association's formative years in the 1970s.

He said the union had supported GHABA's development over the years, helping it grow into what he described as a strong, vibrant and self-sustaining organisation.

He recalled that ICU-Ghana had previously facilitated opportunities for GHABA trainers to receive international cosmetology training and exposure.

Those opportunities, he said, enabled trainers to acquire new knowledge, skills and international best practices that could be passed on to their trainees.

The GHABA Hair Festival provides a platform for practitioners to showcase their craftsmanship, creativity and professionalism while connecting with potential clients.

The event also highlights the contribution of skills development and enterprise creation to Ghana's informal economy, where hairdressing and cosmetology provide livelihoods for practitioners and apprentices across the country.

For ICU-Ghana, Mr Ayawine said, strengthening entrepreneurship among skilled professionals could help transform individual skills into sustainable businesses, income opportunities and employment.

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