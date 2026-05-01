May Day : ICU urges gov’t to turn economic gains into real relief for workers

The General Secretary of the Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU), Morgan Ayawine, has called on the government to ensure that recent macroeconomic gains translate into tangible improvements in the living conditions of workers, warning that many Ghanaians continue to struggle with the high cost of living.

In his 2026 May Day message issued on April 29, Mr Ayawine acknowledged government efforts to stabilise the economy but stressed that “such improvements [must] translate into a better standard of living for the working class.”

He noted that despite years of hard work and sacrifice by Ghanaian workers, economic prosperity has remained elusive, raising concerns about structural inefficiencies in the country’s economic management.

“Logically, hard work must produce fruitful results and meet expectations, but over the years, the opposite has been the case,” he stated, calling for a critical review of Ghana’s economic systems.

The statement comes as Ghana marks International Workers’ Day, a global observance celebrating workers’ contributions while highlighting labour concerns. In Ghana, the day often serves as a platform for organised labour to push for improved wages, better working conditions, and job security.

Mr Ayawine said while the government’s macroeconomic recovery efforts are commendable, they have yet to ease the burden on ordinary workers, many of whom face rising costs in rent, utilities, transport, and food.

He also urged authorities to prioritise sustainable job creation, arguing that macroeconomic stability alone does not guarantee improved livelihoods.

Beyond government, the ICU leader took aim at some employers, accusing them of engaging in unfair labour practices such as outsourcing and casualisation.

He warned that employers who exploit workers through precarious employment arrangements “must desist from such practices and ensure fairness and equity,” noting that contract and casual workers often perform the same duties as permanent staff under less favourable conditions.

Despite the challenges, Mr Ayawine encouraged workers to remain resilient and committed to national development.

“There is always a silver lining at the end of every tunnel. Stay strong and press on,” he said.

The ICU reaffirmed its commitment to working with government and other stakeholders to support economic recovery, while insisting that the ultimate responsibility lies with economic managers to deliver lasting relief to Ghanaians.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.