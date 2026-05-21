Regional

Ankaful Prison officers undergo Emergency Response Training to boost disaster preparedness

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  21 May 2026 5:42pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A two-day Emergency Response Training has been organised for officers of the Ankaful Prison Complex by the Ghana Red Cross Society to strengthen their preparedness and response capacity in handling emergencies within the prison environment.

The programme was facilitated through the Business Development and Special Initiatives Unit in collaboration with the Public Relations Unit under the “Think Prison 360 Degrees” agenda.

It was officially opened by the Central Regional Prisons Commander, DDP Joseph Asabre, who stressed the importance of emergency response skills in managing situations such as fire outbreaks, medical incidents, riots, and natural disasters.

He urged participants to apply the knowledge gained to improve safety and security within the prison system.

The Central Regional Manager of the Ghana Red Cross Society, Mohammed Baidoo, expressed appreciation to the leadership of the Prisons Service for the collaboration and encouraged more regular training sessions to build officers’ capacity in lifesaving skills.

The training covered key areas including principles of emergency response, basic first aid, CPR, management of bleeding, fractures, burns, and unconscious casualties, as well as incident reporting. Participants also engaged in practical exercises such as casualty handling, bandaging, and CPR simulations.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group