Ankaful Prison officers undergo Emergency Response Training to boost disaster preparedness

Audio By Carbonatix
A two-day Emergency Response Training has been organised for officers of the Ankaful Prison Complex by the Ghana Red Cross Society to strengthen their preparedness and response capacity in handling emergencies within the prison environment.
The programme was facilitated through the Business Development and Special Initiatives Unit in collaboration with the Public Relations Unit under the “Think Prison 360 Degrees” agenda.
It was officially opened by the Central Regional Prisons Commander, DDP Joseph Asabre, who stressed the importance of emergency response skills in managing situations such as fire outbreaks, medical incidents, riots, and natural disasters.
He urged participants to apply the knowledge gained to improve safety and security within the prison system.
The Central Regional Manager of the Ghana Red Cross Society, Mohammed Baidoo, expressed appreciation to the leadership of the Prisons Service for the collaboration and encouraged more regular training sessions to build officers’ capacity in lifesaving skills.
The training covered key areas including principles of emergency response, basic first aid, CPR, management of bleeding, fractures, burns, and unconscious casualties, as well as incident reporting. Participants also engaged in practical exercises such as casualty handling, bandaging, and CPR simulations.
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