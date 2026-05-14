Nigerian correctional officers visit Ankaful Prison Complex for study tour

The Ghana Prisons Service has hosted a delegation of senior officers from the Nigerian Correctional Service at the Ankaful Prison Complex in the Central Region as part of efforts to strengthen correctional administration and international cooperation.

The study tour, held on May 13, 2026, brought together eight senior correctional officers from Nigeria, led by Assistant Controller General of Corrections in charge of custody, Lakatile Cyrus Cham.

The delegation also included three officials from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Welcoming the team, Central Regional Commander of the Ghana Prisons Service, Joseph Asabre, described the visit as a reflection of the longstanding cooperation and shared commitment between Ghana and Nigeria in advancing correctional administration in West Africa.

According to him, the engagement provided an opportunity for professional learning, institutional collaboration, and the exchange of best practices in areas such as prison security, inmate rehabilitation, reintegration, staff development, and inmate welfare.

DDP Asabre stressed the importance of collaboration among correctional institutions in responding to emerging challenges and developing humane and effective correctional systems.

“The visit offers a valuable platform for professional learning and institutional collaboration in corrections management,” he noted.

In his remarks, Assistant Controller General Cyrus Cham said the study tour was initiated by the Controller General of Corrections in Nigeria to enable the delegation to gain practical insights from Ghana’s correctional system.

He expressed optimism about the lessons to be learned from the visit and thanked the Ghana Prisons Service for the warm reception and cooperation.

The visiting officers received presentations on inmate separation and classification within maximum-security prisons as well as the security systems used at the Ankaful Prison Complex.

The delegation was later taken on a guided tour of the facility and also visited the Ankaful Main Camp Prison, where they observed exhibitions of products manufactured by inmates as part of rehabilitation and vocational training programmes.

As part of the visit, the delegation toured Elmina Castle to gain historical insight into the evolution of confinement, justice, and Ghana’s historical heritage.

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