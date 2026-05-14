National | Radio & TV

Ibrahim Mahama exclusive on Talk No Dey Cook Rice podcast

Source: Derick Elorm Ashilevi  
  14 May 2026 1:34pm
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The 2025 world number one Contemporary Artist, Ibrahim Mahama, is set to feature as the next guest on the Talk No Dey Cook Rice Podcast, where he opens up about his journey, challenges, and life beyond art.

Known globally for his thought-provoking installations and contributions to contemporary African art, Mr Mahama has carved a unique space for himself both locally and internationally. From transforming public spaces to mentoring young creatives, his work continues to shape conversations around art, identity, and society.

In this exclusive conversation with host Derick Elorm Ashilevi, Ibrahim Mahama delves into recent issues surrounding an alleged police assault on him and his uncle by the IGP Special Force, popularly known as “Black Maria.”

He gives a vivid, step-by-step account of the ordeal, what has been done so far by the Ghana Police Service, and how far he is willing to take the matter.

The conversation also touches on the relevance of holding a diplomatic passport if one can still be abused at the highest level by the same governing structure that honoured them.

The episode airs this Sunday at 5:30 PM on JoyNews and on the Talk No Dey Cook Rice YouTube channel at 5:00 PM.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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