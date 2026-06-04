Accra floods: Years of hard work swept away as Florist loses everything

Audio By Carbonatix
What started as a routine afternoon rain in Old Ashongman, Ablorh Adjei, quickly turned into a nightmare for florist Yvonne Mensah.
By 9 pm on Wednesday, June 3, floodwaters had overrun her gate, engulfed her compound, and filled her home to chest height, leaving her and her family stranded in terror.
In an instant, years of hard work were swept away. Sofas, beds, clothing, and treasured personal items floated helplessly before her eyes. All electronics, her television, laptops, fridges, deep freezer, and even her son’s video game console, were destroyed.
With her husband and two children, Madam Mensah climbed onto the kitchen cabinets to stay above the rising waters.
For nearly five hours, they waited in fear until neighbours’ emergency calls brought officers from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to their rescue.
Although the family was safely rescued, the emotional and material toll of the disaster soon became clear. The house was left submerged in thick mud, silt, and debris, with years of accumulated possessions destroyed.
The most heartbreaking loss was the disappearance of important documents, including papers relating to valuable properties entrusted to her by friends abroad.
Her only vehicle, which she had yet to register, was also claimed by the floodwaters. What remains is a home filled with debris and the heavy task of rebuilding a life shattered in hours.
For Madam Mensah, this disaster is more than lost property; it is the erosion of years of toil, cherished memories, and the hard-won security of her family.
Latest Stories
-
Habib Iddrisu launches agricultural transformation in Tolon with new mechanisation centre
4 minutes
-
Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill: Sam George shoots down Bagbin’s request for reconsideration
9 minutes
-
Circle traders count heavy losses as floodwaters ravage shops at Tiptoe Lane
15 minutes
-
UW Minister, UCF recommit to June 4 Ideals at commemoration
36 minutes
-
Police foil planned robbery attack, recover weapons linked to notorious armed syndicate
52 minutes
-
4 fruits that can help reduce breast cancer risk, says an Oncologist
54 minutes
-
Digital colonisation: ‘Stealing of African data must stop’ – Sam George warns tech companies
54 minutes
-
Accra floods: Years of hard work swept away as Florist loses everything
60 minutes
-
Stop partisan games and pass a foolproof anti-LGBTQ+ law! — Dr Opuni-Frimpong charges MPs
1 hour
-
Hezbollah rejects renewed ceasefire agreed by Israel and Lebanon
2 hours
-
Court warns of striking out Mamprobi baby theft case over disclosure delays
2 hours
-
Former Council of State member urges collective action for vulnerable children
2 hours
-
Construction of 2 GARID retention ponds expected to begin this year – Hydrological Authority
2 hours
-
World Environment Day: Oheneba Poku Foundation bemoans illegal mining impact around Lake Bosomtwe
2 hours
-
Brutality of French colonial footprint in Africa resurfaces
2 hours