Accra floods: Task force identifies structures obstructing natural water channels at Oyarifa

The Flood Mitigation Task Force has identified several developments in Oyarifa, a suburb of the national capital, Accra, that have disrupted natural water channels and drainage patterns as part of ongoing efforts to address the causes of flooding.

During an inspection of flood-prone areas, the task force found that some developers had constructed structures over water channels, while others had altered the natural flow of water through unauthorised interventions, the Jubilee House reported.

In one location, the team observed apartments built over a water channel, with nearby developments affecting the movement of water from higher ground.

Several structures deemed to be improperly sited have since been marked for demolition to restore natural drainage pathways.

The Task Force also inspected the New York area of Oyarifa, where a retention wall under construction was found to be diverting the natural flow of water. Officials said the alteration contributed to flooding in areas that had previously not experienced such challenges.

The assessment forms part of government’s broader flood mitigation strategy aimed at tackling environmental factors contributing to flooding and improving resilience in affected communities.

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