Funeral halted as Kantanka family heads to court over Apostle Kwadwo Safo’s Will

Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena

The planned burial and final funeral rites of the late Apostle Prof. Emeritus Kwadwo Safo have been thrown into uncertainty after Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena I, who identifies himself as the Head of the Kantanka Family, announced that the family is heading to court over the implementation of the late industrialist’s last Will and testament.

In a press statement issued on Monday, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena I, who claims to be the Leader of Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana (KAMOG), said the decision followed unsuccessful attempts to resolve disagreements within the family over arrangements for the burial of the founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

He said he had hoped the wishes contained in the late Apostle Safo’s will would be carried out after it was read by former Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

“Following the reading of our late father’s Last Will and Testament, which was led by Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, I had expected that the wishes and directives clearly expressed by our late father would be faithfully implemented.”

He, however, argued that events since then had not reflected what he believes the will intended.

“Regrettably, in my view, the implementation of those wishes has not proceeded in the manner contemplated by the Will. In particular, the Kantanka Family has not been given custody of the mortal remains of our late father, notwithstanding the provisions of the Will.

"This, together with other matters in which, in my view, the wishes expressed by our late father have not been honoured, has further complicated efforts to achieve unity and consensus regarding his burial and final funeral rites.”

According to him, several attempts were made after Apostle Safo’s death to unite the family and reach a common position on the funeral arrangements. He said those efforts involved members of the Aduana Kotoko Royal Family, church elders, chiefs, queen mothers and other traditional leaders.

He also disclosed that he personally reached out to his siblings, including Sarah Adwoa Safo, in an effort to promote reconciliation.

Despite those engagements, he said, “the desired reconciliation has not been achieved,” describing the outcome as disappointing.

Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena I announced that he and his family have now instructed Kwame Gyan & Associates, led by Prof. Kwame Gyan, to begin legal proceedings.

“Consequently, my family and I have instructed our solicitors, Kwame Gyan & Associates, led by the eminent Prof. Kwame Gyan, to commence the necessary legal proceedings to seek appropriate relief from the courts and to ensure that the wishes expressed in our late father’s Last Will and Testament are given full legal effect.”

He added: “This decision has been taken with great reluctance and only after exhausting every reasonable avenue for an amicable resolution.”

While the legal process begins, he appealed to members of Kristo Asafo Mission, the Kantanka Family and the public to remain calm and avoid actions that could inflame tensions.

“I respectfully appeal to everyone to refrain from taking any unilateral action or circulating unverified information that may undermine the ongoing legal process or further deepen the divisions within the Family.”

He also expressed confidence that the courts would ensure that the wishes of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo are respected and urged all stakeholders to preserve the legacy of a man he described as devoted to faith, innovation, industrialisation and national development.

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