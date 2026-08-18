National

Fire Service equipment shortage persists as some appliances go 15 years without replacement

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  18 August 2026 1:50pm
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Deputy Director of Operations at the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), ACFO II Osmond Anum, who also serves as the Greater Accra Regional Commander, has disclosed that the service is facing a significant shortage of firefighting equipment.

According to him, some critical firefighting appliances and resources have gone for between 12 and 15 years without adequate replacement, creating challenges for the service in effectively responding to emergencies.

The situation has raised concerns about the service’s ability to maintain a modern and adequately equipped firefighting fleet, while also safeguarding the health and safety of firefighters as they continue to respond to increasingly complex emergencies across the country.

Speaking on JoyFM Super Morning Show on Tuesday, August 18, ACFO II Osmond Anum described the situation as a longstanding "gap problem" within the Service.

According to him, the challenge includes delays in acquiring new firefighting appliances and replacing equipment that has reached the end of its operational lifespan.

When asked about the extent of the equipment gap, he indicated that it had persisted for approximately 12 to 15 years.

He explained that firefighting equipment, like other assets, is designed to operate effectively for a specific period and should be replaced when it reaches the end of its useful life.

However, delays in replacement have contributed to the equipment deficit confronting the service.

ACFO II Osmond Anum also acknowledged the financial difficulties associated with maintaining and equipping the GNFS.

"The Ghana National Fire Service is a human institution. We have our own challenges. Let me also say that our budgets are not that huge," he said.

He stressed that the service depends on government funding to acquire new equipment and replace ageing appliances.

He added that successive governments had made efforts to respond to the needs of the service, but gaps remained because some equipment had not been replaced within the required timelines.

The prolonged equipment gap could have implications for firefighters who depend on reliable appliances and protective gear when responding to emergencies.

Firefighting requires equipment that is not only available but also properly maintained and replaced at the appropriate time to ensure operational efficiency and the safety of personnel.

With some equipment gaps stretching back more than a decade, calls for sustained investment in the GNFS are likely to intensify.

The challenge, therefore, is not only to procure new equipment but also to establish a consistent replacement and maintenance system that prevents critical resources from becoming outdated before replacements are secured.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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