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Photos: Interior Minister commissions Ghana Fire Code Committee to draft new fire safety regulations

Source: Judy Yayra Avanu  
  18 September 2026 12:23pm
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Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has formally commissioned the Ghana Fire Code Committee to develop a comprehensive, modern and enforceable national fire code for Ghana.

The committee was inaugurated on September 17, in Accra under the auspices of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), with support from the World Bank and other development partners.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Muntaka described the initiative as critical to improving public safety and supporting Ghana’s sustainable development, stressing that fire safety is a shared national responsibility.

He noted that rapid urbanisation, economic growth and the increasing complexity of buildings and industrial facilities have heightened fire risks and created the need for an updated regulatory framework.

The Minister charged the committee to develop a practical, technically sound and risk-informed code tailored to Ghana’s construction practices, economic realities and enforcement capacity, while drawing on relevant international standards.

He further urged the committee to consider emerging risks associated with new technologies, energy systems, hazardous materials and modern construction methods.

Mr Muntaka also called for collaboration among government institutions, regulators, professional bodies, academia, industry and the public to ensure the successful development and implementation of the Code.

He expressed confidence that the committee would produce a strong and enduring framework to guide fire-safety management and help protect lives, property and the environment across Ghana.

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