Two dead, 6 injured in Accra-Kumasi Highway crash

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has responded to a fatal road crash at Dr Marbel Junction on the Accra–Kumasi Highway, leaving two people dead and six others injured.

The crash occurred on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, and involved a DAF truck, a VW Sprinter bus and a tricycle.

The Suhum Municipal Fire Station swiftly deployed personnel to the scene following the accident.

Firefighters worked to rescue victims from the wreckage, including one person who was trapped underneath the DAF truck. The rescued victim was subsequently transported to the Suhum Government Hospital for medical attention.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the DAF truck reportedly suffered brake failure, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The truck subsequently crashed into the VW Sprinter bus, which then collided with a tricycle that was parked at the location.

The impact completely destroyed the tricycle, while the DAF truck and the Sprinter bus sustained varying degrees of damage.

The GNFS has urged motorists to take vehicle maintenance seriously, particularly by ensuring that critical components such as braking systems are regularly checked and serviced.

The Service has also appealed to drivers to exercise maximum caution on the roads and ensure that their vehicles are in good mechanical condition before embarking on journeys.

The GNFS said regular vehicle maintenance and responsible driving remain essential measures in preventing avoidable road crashes and saving lives.

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